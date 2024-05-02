Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine destroys 20 Russian artillery systems and 20 tanks over last day

Over the past day, Ukrainian soldiers clashed with Russian invaders 121 times along multiple areas of the front lines, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
byOlena Mukhina
02/05/2024
2 minute read
UKrainian soldiers down shahed kamikaze drones2
Ukrainian mobile fire unit shoots down Shahed kamikaze drones. Photo: Serhiy Naiev/TB. Illustrative photo.
Ukraine destroys 20 Russian artillery systems and 20 tanks over last day

Russian troops launched five missile and 63 aerial attacks on Ukrainian military positions and civilian areas over the past day. Occupiers also shelled Ukrainian territories 72 times, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. 

Also, 121 clashes occurred between the Ukrainian soldiers and Russian invaders across various parts of the front lines. 

“Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks resulted in casualties among the civilian population. Civilian infrastructure suffered destruction and damage,” the Ukrainian military report says. 

In addition, Russia’s artillery fire targeted over 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts.

On Siversk and Slobozhansky fronts, Russia continues to maintain its military presence in border areas, engaging in sabotage and reconnaissance activities aimed at preventing Ukrainian troops from being redeployed to directions that threaten its positions. 

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukraine repelled 39 attacks near Kalynove, Arkhanhelske, Prohres, Ocheretyne, Sokil, Soloviove, Novopokrovske, Semenivka, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Netailove, and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Kherson front, Russia persists in its attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Over the past day, they carried out nine unsuccessful attacks on positions of the Ukrainian military.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian defenders continue to inflict losses on Russian forces in manpower and equipment, wearing down the enemy along the entire front line. As per the daily report, Ukraine destroyed 20 tanks, 20 artillery systems, and four air defense systems of Russian occupiers. 

During the past day, Ukrainian aviation and missile forces struck one Russian command post, one ground unmanned aerial vehicles control station, and eight areas of concentration of Russian personnel. 

Read also:

 

 

 

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts
    Read More

    Financial Times: British BAE Systems will start building artillery spare parts in Ukraine within “months”

    This first step can potentially lead to the beginning of the production of artillery systems and other advanced weapons in Ukraine by the UK defense contractor. BAE Systems will begin by using Ukrainian industrial facilities to make spare parts for BAE's 105mm artillery -- a similar strategy to German Rheinmetall, which announced in August it will start production in Ukraine.
    byBohdan Ben