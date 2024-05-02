Ukraine destroys 20 Russian artillery systems and 20 tanks over last day

Russian troops launched five missile and 63 aerial attacks on Ukrainian military positions and civilian areas over the past day. Occupiers also shelled Ukrainian territories 72 times, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Also, 121 clashes occurred between the Ukrainian soldiers and Russian invaders across various parts of the front lines.

“Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks resulted in casualties among the civilian population. Civilian infrastructure suffered destruction and damage,” the Ukrainian military report says.

In addition, Russia’s artillery fire targeted over 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts.

On Siversk and Slobozhansky fronts, Russia continues to maintain its military presence in border areas, engaging in sabotage and reconnaissance activities aimed at preventing Ukrainian troops from being redeployed to directions that threaten its positions.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukraine repelled 39 attacks near Kalynove, Arkhanhelske, Prohres, Ocheretyne, Sokil, Soloviove, Novopokrovske, Semenivka, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Netailove, and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Kherson front, Russia persists in its attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Over the past day, they carried out nine unsuccessful attacks on positions of the Ukrainian military.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian defenders continue to inflict losses on Russian forces in manpower and equipment, wearing down the enemy along the entire front line. As per the daily report, Ukraine destroyed 20 tanks, 20 artillery systems, and four air defense systems of Russian occupiers.

During the past day, Ukrainian aviation and missile forces struck one Russian command post, one ground unmanned aerial vehicles control station, and eight areas of concentration of Russian personnel.

