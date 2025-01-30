55% of Russia’s chromium imports flow through Netherlands – study

Russia imported 55% of its chromium-containing products in 2023, with half of the chromite supplies reaching the country through the Netherlands, a new joint report by Ukraine’s Council of Economic Security (REB), RUSI and OSC reveals.

Chromium is a key metal for the production of artillery, as it increases the service life of weapons by 2.5-3 times. Russian militray companies are actively using it to manufacture and maintain modern weapons, as well as to restore artillery from the Cold War.

The report details Russia’s 2023 chromium imports: $37 million in chromite ore, $24.9 million in chrome compounds, $7.7 million in chrome-alloyed steel, and $412,000 in pure chrome.

South Africa, Kazakhstan, China, and India emerged as main suppliers.

South Africa, Kazakhstan, China, and India have varying degrees of diplomatic relations with Russia but are not formal military allies; China has a particularly close strategic partnership, while the others maintain a more balanced approach in their foreign policies. Their relationships are influenced by economic interests and geopolitical considerations.

The EU plans its 16th sanctions package against Russia by the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Council of Economic Security of Ukraine urged the inclusion of chromite on the sanctions list.

“Restricting chrome supplies can complicate the production and repair of artillery, thus weakening Russia’s ability to wage war against Ukraine,” REB Executive Director Denys Hutyk reports.

