EU officials back plan to restart Russian gas flows as part of Ukraine peace deal – FT

European officials are discussing the potential restart of Russian pipeline gas purchases as part of a settlement to end the war in Ukraine, The Financial Times reported on 30 January.

The discussions coincide with Donald Trump’s demands for a swift end to the war, with potential negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on the horizon.

On 1 January, Russian gas transit through Ukraine to Western Europe came to a halt, marking a historic shift in European energy flows that had been active for decades. This cessation signals the culmination of Europe’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Russian energy following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

However, some European leaders, particularly those committed to maintaining good relations with Russia, have suggested resuming gas transit. According to sources familiar with the discussions, several German and Hungarian officials have endorsed the proposal, viewing it as a means to lower European energy costs.

“There is pressure from some big member states on energy prices, and this is one way to bring those down, of course,” one official told the FT.

The proposal has met fierce resistance from some EU diplomats.

“It’s madness,” one official told the FT. “How stupid could we be to even think about that as an option?”

Before the war, Russian gas constituted 40% of EU supplies. Current pipeline deliveries have dropped to 5% after a Ukraine transit contract ended in January.

Only the TurkStream pipeline through Türkiye remains active. Hungary, which receives 7.5 billion cubic meters through TurkStream, and Slovakia are pushing the EU to restart Ukrainian gas transit.

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico released a video message on 13 January proposing to meet with Zelenskyy at their countries’ shared border to discuss the transit ending. He argued that the interruption “causes significant harm to Ukraine, Slovakia, and especially the European Union.”

The plan has raised concerns among US LNG exporters, who fear their products would become uncompetitive against Russian pipeline gas. EU energy commissioner Ditte Juul Jørgensen is meeting with these exporters this week.

“In the end, everybody wants lower energy costs,” a senior EU official told the FT.

