“Russian gas costs sovereignty, US LNG only money”: Zelenskyy responds to Fico’s “enemy” claims

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has escalated tensions with Ukraine by calling President Volodymyr Zelenskyy an “enemy” and dismissing his proposals for alternative gas supplies from Azerbaijan as a “cover maneuver.” Fico insisted on maintaining Russian gas purchases and demanded Ukraine facilitate its transport.

The dispute emerged after Ukraine stopped transporting Russian gas through its territory on 1 January 2025 to restrict the inflow of revenue that Russia generates from gas exports, which has been crucial for funding its military operations against Ukraine. Slovakia has since been receiving gas through Hungary or drawing from storage facilities. Fico has threatened to cut aid to Ukrainian refugees in Slovakia, cease electricity supplies during blackouts, and veto EU decisions regarding Ukraine as retaliatory measures.

“Our enemy is Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy caused the problems we have. I don’t like him because he harms Slovakia,” Fico claimed, according to Denník N newspaper.

According to Fico, Slovakia seeks to continue purchasing Russian gas and wants Ukraine to transport it. He proposed buying gas at the Russian-Ukrainian border and transporting it as Slovak gas through Ukraine, citing Hungary’s similar arrangement for oil purchases.

“The most realistic option would be if Slovakia bought gas at the Russian-Ukrainian border and this gas would be transported as Slovak gas through Ukraine’s territory,” Fico said.

President Zelenskyy countered by highlighting new opportunities for American LNG exports to Europe.

“American LNG must be paid for with money, but Russian gas comes at a cost not only of money but also of independence and sovereignty,” Zelenskyy wrote.

He criticized Fico for choosing Moscow over American and other commercial gas suppliers, describing it as a strategic error. He emphasized that European nations should prioritize long-term partnerships that enhance collective strength.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry also responded by suggesting Fico is attempting to deflect from domestic issues, noting protests against his pro-Russian policies and declining public trust.

“We view these latest absurd statements as an attempt to shift responsibility for his own failures in domestic policy onto foreign states and leaders. We advise looking not abroad, but in the mirror,” the ministry wrote.

The ministry asserted that Fico and some Slovak parliamentarians had adopted Russian narratives and started labeling democratic neighbors as enemies. According to the ministry, Fico’s stance contradicts Slovak citizens’ European aspirations.

Progressive Slovakia’s vice-chairman Ivan Štefunko claimed Fico’s December meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin yielded no agreements, adding that “if Putin hadn’t attacked Ukraine, there wouldn’t be any problem with gas transport.”

