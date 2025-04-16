Russia injures 8, kills 1 in overnight and morning attacks on Ukraine

Russian forces conducted multiple drone and artillery strikes across Ukraine overnight on 16 April, causing civilian casualties and widespread damage to residential areas, according to Ukrainian officials.

In Odesa, attack drones targeted the city, injuring three people. The State Emergency Service reported fires at several addresses, with both residential buildings damaged and warehouse facilities affected.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces attacked Kamianske, Nikopol, and the Synelnykivskyi district, according to Dnipro Oblast Govenror Serhiy Lysak.

Russian forces attacked Kamianske by drones overnight, injuring two men, aged 39 and 48, according to Lysak.

The attack also damaged a private enterprise, 10 vehicles, and a water pipeline. Two fires broke out as a result.

Nikopol faced both kamikaze drones and artillery fire, which damaged a private house, a garage, and an outbuilding. Meanwhile, Russian forces struck the Novopavlivska community in Synelnykivskyi district with guided bombs, damaging 10 private houses, shops, infrastructure, and power lines.

In Kherson, Russian forces launched morning attacks on the Central district using both aviation and artillery. The attack injured a 70-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man, according to Roman Mrochko, head of the City Military Administration.

The prosecutor’s office reported a total of three injured civilians in Kherson due to air strikes and massive shelling. One man was killed in the Central district, according to Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

The attacks also damaged contact networks in Kherson, temporarily suspending trolleybus routes 11 and 12. Bus routes were temporarily limited to Neskorenykh Square due to the ongoing shelling.

The Russian forces also attacked Zaporizhzhia and Poltava oblasts overnight, damaging energy and civilian infrastructure. There were reportedly no casualties.

Russian forces are launching missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities almost every day, while Russian leadership denies that their army is targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities and international organizations classify these strikes as war crimes.

The city of Kherson is particularly affected by Russia’s incessant attacks. Only over the past day, Russia injured 11 people in Kherson, according to the oblast governor.

Donetsk Oblast also faces daily attacks. Russia army injured five people over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

