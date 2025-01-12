Zelenskyy: Slovakia’s Fico refused help during Russian gas transit halt, chose Moscow

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Kyiv has offered to help Slovakia adapt to the halt of Russian gas transit, but Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico rejected the proposal.

Ukraine ceased transporting Russian natural gas through its territory on 1 January 2025, citing “national security interests” as the primary reason. The decision came after Ukraine opted not to renew a five-year transit agreement with Gazprom.

In response, Fico has threatened to veto additional EU aid to Ukraine, blaming the transit halt for harming Slovakia and the EU, according to Dennik N.

“If Zelenskyy decided to harm Slovakia and the EU because he thinks he can get away with it, I will veto EU aid to Ukraine,” Fico said.

Earlier, Fico warned Ukraine of “harsh measures” to force the resumption of Russian gas transit through its territory. He also met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow. After the visit, he claimed Gazprom promised to ensure gas supplies to Slovakia via alternative routes.

Recently, Fico intensified his criticism, calling Zelenskyy a “beggar and blackmailer,” Censor.net reports. In response, Zelenskyy accused Fico of engaging in self-serving publicity, spreading fakes, and shifting blame.

“We offered our help to the people of Slovakia during their adaptation period when Russian gas transit was ceased, but Fico arrogantly refused. Many in Europe warned him that doing nothing and simply waiting would lead to problems,” revealed Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian president further criticized Fico’s alignment with Moscow, stating, “The problem is that Fico chose to bet on Moscow, not on his country, not on a united Europe, and not on common sense.”

“It was a losing bet from the start. We hope that further diversification of energy supplies in Europe, cooperation with the European Commission, and the implementation of President Trump’s policies to increase American gas exports to the continent will help resolve the challenges caused by the shortsightedness of certain European leaders,” Zelenskyy added.

Recent reports say that Kyiv will continue to export electricity from Slovakia despite Fico’s claims.

Last spring, Slovakia’s state-owned operator SEPS extended its contract for 12 months, allowing it to supply up to 150 MW of emergency electricity to Ukraine. Kyiv has frequently relied on this form of aid amid Russia’s attacks on infrastructure facilities.

Read more: