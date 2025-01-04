Thousands of Slovaks protest Fico’s pro-Russian stance as Ukraine tensions rise

Thousands of Slovaks braved freezing temperatures on Friday to protest Prime Minister Robert Fico’s recent foreign policy decisions, particularly his increasingly pro-Russian stance and criticism of Ukraine, the Slovakian outlet Aktuality reports.

The demonstration comes amid escalating tensions after Fico threatened both to cut electricity supplies to Ukraine and reduce support for Ukrainian refugees in Slovakia. In a Facebook address on January 2, Fico called Ukraine’s recent termination of Russian gas transit “Zelenskyy’s sabotage” and claimed Slovakia would lose 500 million euros annually as a result.

Around 4,000 protesters received graphics by artist Rudolf Sikora featuring “treason” on one side and “we are Europe” on the other, Aktuality wrote. Demonstrators waved both Slovak and European Union flags while the European anthem played, with organizers emphasizing it was “our anthem too.”

Participants of a public rally near the Slovak Government Office who do not like Fico’s pro-Russian policies. Photo: David Ištok/Aktuality.sk

“I will not allow this country to fall under Russian political influence. This is the infinite audacity of our Prime Minister,” protester Lucia Štasselova told the crowd, referencing the 1968 occupation and her family’s persecution. The historical parallel to the Soviet occupation resonated with many protesters, who carried signs warning “Slovakia, watch out, the occupation has begun.”

“We are not a Russian rag,” protesters chanted at Friday’s demonstration, which concluded with participants singing the 1993 version of the Slovak national anthem.

The protest comes amid increasing tension over Fico’s recent actions.

On 22 December 2024, he visited Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, becoming only the third EU head of government to meet with Putin since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. During the meeting, Fico proposed Slovakia as a potential neutral platform for Russia-Ukraine negotiations and discussed normalizing Slovak-Russian relations.

Tensions escalated on 27 December when Fico threatened to suspend emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine. This threat came in response to Ukraine’s decision to stop Russian gas transit through its territory starting in 2025 – a move significantly impacting Slovakia, which heavily relies on Russian gas transported via Ukraine.

On 2 January 2025, Fico doubled down on his position in a Facebook address, threatening to reduce support for Ukrainian refugees in Slovakia unless Ukraine either resumes gas transit or compensates Slovakia for what he claims will be losses of “nearly 500 million euros in public funds.”

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized Fico’s stance, noting that both he and Putin were now threatening Ukraine’s electricity supply during winter, Euromaidan Press reports.