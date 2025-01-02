Eng
Slovak premier threatens Ukrainian refugees as gas transit stops

byLesia Dubenko
02/01/2025
1 minute read
Robert Fico on Ukraine
Screenshot of Robert Fico addressing Facebook users/ Filo’s Facebook
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced that he is mulling over a response to Ukraine’s decision to cut off Russian gas transit to Europe.

Speaking to his audience on Facebook, he dubbed Ukraine’s decision to halt the supplies as “Zelenskyy’s sabotage.”

According to him, Slovakia would lose 500 million euros annually as a result of this decision.

He confirmed that the Slovak government will discuss the transit halt next Tuesday, with Fico claiming that he will demand that Ukraine either resume the gas transit or seek compensation for the loss of “nearly 500 million euros in public funds.”

“On behalf of Smer-SD (Fico’s party), I announce that we are ready to negotiate and reach an agreement within the coalition on halting electricity supplies and significantly reducing support for Ukrainian citizens residing in the Slovak Republic,” Fico emphasized in his speech.

Ukraine cut off gas transit to Europe on 1 January 2025.

