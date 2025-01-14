Slovak opposition to launch vote of no-confidence vote after Fico’s pro-Moscow gas claims

Opposition lawmakers in Slovakia have announced they will initiate a vote of no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Robert Fico’s government in the coming days, according to TASR.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s stance on Ukraine amid Russia’s war has become increasingly critical and contentious. Following his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in December 2024, Fico has publicly expressed discontent with Ukraine’s decision to halt the transit of Russian gas through its territory, which took effect on 1 January 2025. Additionally, Fico has threatened to cut humanitarian aid and electricity supplies to Ukraine in retaliation for its gas transit decision.

The opposition parties, including Progressive Slovakia (PS), Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), Christian Democratic Movement (KDH), and factions from the Slovak National Party, For the People, and Christian Union (KU), accuse Fico of failing to manage the country effectively. They highlighted issues in the healthcare sector, rising inflation, and recent complications with the land registry.

Additionally, they criticized Fico’s efforts to question Slovakia’s foreign policy orientation. The opposition parties warned they would not allow Fico to shift Slovakia’s alignment toward the East, asserting that he lacks the mandate to do so.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv offered to help Slovakia adapt to the halt of Russian gas transit, but Fico rejected this proposal.

The Ukrainian president criticized Fico’s alignment with Moscow, stating, “The problem is that Fico chose to bet on Moscow, not on his country, not on a united Europe, and not on common sense.”

