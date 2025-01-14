Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Slovak opposition to launch vote of no-confidence vote after Fico’s pro-Moscow gas claims

A coalition of pro-Western Slovak parties moves to remove Prime Minister Fico from power as his recent meeting with Putin and gas policy decisions spark critisism.
byOlena Mukhina
14/01/2025
2 minute read
prorussian slovak pm fico shot hospitalized after government meeting attack robert press conference handlov 15 may 2024 afternoon photo tasr via denik n
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico at a press conference in Handlová on 15 May 2024 afternoon. Photo: TASR via Denik N
Slovak opposition to launch vote of no-confidence vote after Fico’s pro-Moscow gas claims

Opposition lawmakers in Slovakia have announced they will initiate a vote of no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Robert Fico’s government in the coming days, according to TASR.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s stance on Ukraine amid Russia’s war has become increasingly critical and contentious. Following his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in December 2024, Fico has publicly expressed discontent with Ukraine’s decision to halt the transit of Russian gas through its territory, which took effect on 1 January 2025. Additionally, Fico has threatened to cut humanitarian aid and electricity supplies to Ukraine in retaliation for its gas transit decision.

The opposition parties, including Progressive Slovakia (PS), Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), Christian Democratic Movement (KDH), and factions from the Slovak National Party, For the People, and Christian Union (KU), accuse Fico of failing to manage the country effectively. They highlighted issues in the healthcare sector, rising inflation, and recent complications with the land registry.

Additionally, they criticized Fico’s efforts to question Slovakia’s foreign policy orientation. The opposition parties warned they would not allow Fico to shift Slovakia’s alignment toward the East, asserting that he lacks the mandate to do so.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv offered to help Slovakia adapt to the halt of Russian gas transit, but Fico rejected this proposal.

The Ukrainian president criticized Fico’s alignment with Moscow, stating, “The problem is that Fico chose to bet on Moscow, not on his country, not on a united Europe, and not on common sense.”

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts