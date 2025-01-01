Eng
“They won’t do this,” says Ukraine’s energy chief as Slovakia threatens power cut

A Russian gas transit deal expiring in January 2025 has sparked threats from Slovakia to cut power exports to Ukraine, but alternative suppliers are already lining up.
Yevheniia Martyniuk
01/01/2025
2 minute read
Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko. Photo: Galushchenko via X.
Ukraine has brushed off Slovak threats to cut vital winter power supplies over Kyiv’s refusal to extend a Russian gas transit deal, which is set to expire within hours, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko told POLITICO.

The standoff has intensified as Slovakia threatens to halt electricity exports to Ukraine. Still, Ukrainian officials remain confident, citing both EU regulations that would make such a move illegal and alternative power sources they could tap if needed.

“I don’t think that they would do this,” Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said, adding that such a move would be “absolutely contrary” to EU rules.

He emphasized the commercial nature of the arrangement.

“We are talking not about some grant of electricity or supply for free — we are talking about electricity which we pay for,” Galushchenko said.

According to Galushchenko, Slovakia will lose “hundreds of millions of dollars” annually if it follows through with its threat after Ukraine decided to end the 2019 agreement that channels Russian gas through its territory to Central Europe.

Despite Slovakia’s threats, Ukraine appears to have backup plans in place. Poland has indicated its readiness to boost power generation to cover any shortfall, according to Bloomberg, while Romania stands as another potential supplier.

Ukraine, which relies partly on EU electricity imports after Russian attacks damaged its energy infrastructure, has appealed to the European Commission for formal consultations on the matter. The country remains firm in its decision not to extend the Russian gas transit agreement beyond its January 2025 expiration, despite Slovakia’s desire to continue receiving Russian gas supplies.

