Four dead, 35 injured in Kharkiv drone attack: "My son was home alone… his apartment completely burned"

Ukrainian emergency services have recovered a fourth body from under the rubble following Russian drone attack on Kharkiv’s Novobavarskyi district on 3 April
Maria Tril
04/04/2025
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv. Credit State Emergency
The death toll from a drone attack on Kharkiv on 3 April has risen to four people, with 35 others injured, according to regional and city officials.

On the evening of 3 April, Russian forces launched an attack on Kharkiv with drones, damaging a private house and a residential high-rise building in the Novobavarsky district.

A Geran-2 drone hit a residential building, causing fires on the roof and in four apartments on the first and second floors. Six people were injured, including a 16-year-old girl.

Just one minute later another Geran-2 drone strike resulted in fires that damaged 10 vehicles and two apartments, with a total affected area of 95 square meters. This strike injured 29 people, including two children aged 9 and 12.

in five minutes, another strike hit an administrative building in the same district, causing a fire on the third floor covering 20 square meters.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that on the morning of 4 April, that four injured people were hospitalized, with one person in critical condition.

According to the State Emergency Service, the strikes caused four separate fires covering more than 600 square meters.

The Russian forces also attacked Dnipro with Shahed drones on the evening of 3 April, Dnipro Oblast Govenror Serhiy Lysak said.

The attack caused fire in a house in one district, and damaged administrative buildings, according to Lysak.

Three people were injured in Dnipro but received medical attention at the scene and will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Boris Filatov, Mayor of Dnipro, said the city managed to repel the massive drone attack “with minimal damage and no casualties.”

Explosions were also heard in Kamianske. The consequences of the attacks are still being assessed.

