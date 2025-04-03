Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Czech FM says ammunition initiative shifts Russia-Ukraine shell ratio from 10:1 to 2:1

The Czech ammunition initiative has secured monthly deliveries to Ukraine until September, while Czech industry supplied 1.5 million rounds last year, including 500,000 large-caliber shells.
byOlena Mukhina
03/04/2025
3 minute read
german defense stocks drop government debates future ukraine support production dm121 155mm artillery shells
Production of DM121 155mm artillery shells. Credit: Rheinmetall
Czech FM says ammunition initiative shifts Russia-Ukraine shell ratio from 10:1 to 2:1

On 3 April, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský announced in Brussels that the Czech initiative to provide ammunition to Ukraine ensures supply until September, Ukrinform reported.

The Czech Republic has emerged as a key player in supporting Ukraine’s defense amid Russia’s war, spearheading initiatives to address critical shortages in ammunition and military supplies. Its innovative “Czech Initiative” focuses on procuring artillery shells from non-EU countries to meet Ukraine’s urgent battlefield needs, with commitments for 1.5 million rounds in 2024 alone.

“The key point is that we’ve secured funding, so this initiative now has enough resources to send ammunition to Ukraine on a monthly basis until September,” Lipavský stated, also expressing gratitude to countries such as Canada, Norway, and Denmark.

He highlighted that this initiative has reduced the effectiveness of Russian artillery by 500 percent. Due to the ammunition acquired through the initiative, the ratio has shifted from 1:10 in favor of Russia to 1:2.

Lipavský emphasized that the Czech initiative does not conflict with the European Commission’s plan to supply two million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine.

He also reported that Czech industry sent 1.5 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine last year, with half a million being large-caliber.

Previously, Ukraine’s Minister for Strategic Industries, Herman Smetanin, said Ukraine started producing small arms ammunition under a Czech license.

The cooperation between Ukraine and the Czech Republic on defense production was first revealed in April 2023. At that time, President Petr Pavel mentioned that the Czech defense industry had prepared six projects for cooperation with Ukraine.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts