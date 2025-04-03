Czech FM says ammunition initiative shifts Russia-Ukraine shell ratio from 10:1 to 2:1

On 3 April, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský announced in Brussels that the Czech initiative to provide ammunition to Ukraine ensures supply until September, Ukrinform reported.

The Czech Republic has emerged as a key player in supporting Ukraine’s defense amid Russia’s war, spearheading initiatives to address critical shortages in ammunition and military supplies. Its innovative “Czech Initiative” focuses on procuring artillery shells from non-EU countries to meet Ukraine’s urgent battlefield needs, with commitments for 1.5 million rounds in 2024 alone.

“The key point is that we’ve secured funding, so this initiative now has enough resources to send ammunition to Ukraine on a monthly basis until September,” Lipavský stated, also expressing gratitude to countries such as Canada, Norway, and Denmark.

He highlighted that this initiative has reduced the effectiveness of Russian artillery by 500 percent. Due to the ammunition acquired through the initiative, the ratio has shifted from 1:10 in favor of Russia to 1:2.

Lipavský emphasized that the Czech initiative does not conflict with the European Commission’s plan to supply two million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine.

He also reported that Czech industry sent 1.5 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine last year, with half a million being large-caliber.

Previously, Ukraine’s Minister for Strategic Industries, Herman Smetanin, said Ukraine started producing small arms ammunition under a Czech license.

The cooperation between Ukraine and the Czech Republic on defense production was first revealed in April 2023. At that time, President Petr Pavel mentioned that the Czech defense industry had prepared six projects for cooperation with Ukraine.

