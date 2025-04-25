Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1156: Russian missiles kill 12 civilians in Kyiv

Exclusives

Military

Frontline report: Russia loses entire battalion in failed mechanized assault in largest Zaporizhzhia offensive since 2023. Russia’s gamble to seize Orikhiv before a potential ceasefire has backfired catastrophically, with Ukrainian forces decimating almost an entire battalion and destroying dozens of armored vehicles without surrendering any territory.

Satellite images reveal extensive damage to Russia’s 51st GRAU arsenal in Vladimir Oblast. The major ammunition depot 530 km from Ukraine caught fire and was rocked by massive explosions on 22 April.

As of 24 APR 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 945330 (+1060)

Tanks: 10694 (+3)

APV: 22312 (+5)

Artillery systems: 26823 (+49)

MLRS: 1369 (+1)

Anti-aircraft systems: 1141

Aircraft: 370

Helicopters: 335

UAV: 33660 (+134)

Cruise missiles: 3148

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 45755 (+134)

Intelligence and Technology

Ukraine’s “Bust FSB agent” chatbot receives 5,000 reports of Russian recruitment attempts. Russia’s intelligence services have shifted tactics to targeting Ukrainian youth for sabotage missions, but the innovative chatbot has helped authorities detain more than 600 individuals involved in these operations over 18 months.

Denmark allocates $ 48 mn for artillery ammunition to Ukraine. Danish government funds Estonia-facilitated ammunition delivery while participating in broader Nordic-Baltic initiative to equip a complete Ukrainian brigade.

International

Russia emerges as potential mediator in Trump’s new Iran nuclear deal talks. Despite tensions over Russia’s Ukraine invasion and Iran’s military support to Moscow, Trump administration officials are reportedly engaged in discussions with Putin’s government about supervising Tehran’s nuclear program compliance.

FT: Kyiv and other European capitals alarmed by Trump’s offer to recognize Russian annexation of Crimea. European officials fear this stance will damage transatlantic security and potentially derail June’s NATO summit.

CNN: US seeks Russia-Ukraine peace deal within Trump’s first 100 days. European official reveals Trump’s urgency for Russia-Ukraine war resolution, while Rubio skips London meeting and Trump criticizes Zelenskyy.

Ukraine urges US to pressure Moscow, not Kyiv, after overnight Russian attack. Trump earlier said he believes he has a deal with Russia but not with “Zelenskyy.”

Trump claims Moscow is ready for his ceasefire while Kyiv resists, as Russia targets Ukraine with missiles. The US President sympathized with Russian military losses, blaming Zelenskyy for refusing to accept his peace demands.

Russia claims readiness to end war if Kyiv cedes four “disputed” oblasts. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Ukraine must abandon occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, which Russia claims as its own territories.

Zelenskyy reminds Trump of 2018 Crimea Declaration that contradicts his recent stance. The document, enacted during Donald Trump’s first presidency, formally rejected Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Trump calls Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv “bad-timed” as death toll reaches 12 civilians. Ukrainian military experts warn that Russia’s deadly strike on Kyiv using North Korean missiles represents a deliberate terror campaign designed to secure favorable peace terms.

Zelenskyy: Russia could attack Kyiv with missile from North Korea, we are checking it. At least 12 people were killed and over 100 injured after a suspected North Korean missile destroyed an apartment building in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district.

Ukraine returns body of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna tortured in Russian captivity. Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna’s remains showed signs of electric shock torture and severe weight loss. However, the exact cause of death has not been determined

“Phones are heard ringing under the rubble”: Two children missing after Russia attacks Kyiv, kills 8, injures dozens (updated). Russia targeted the Ukrainian capital with explosive drones, ballistic and cruise missiles last night.

New Developments

American actor Sean Penn got tattoo of Ukrainian trident. Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn has received a tattoo of Ukraine’s national symbol during his ninth visit to the war-torn country since Russia’s 2022 invasion.

