Denmark allocates $ 48 mn for artillery ammunition to Ukraine

Danish government funds Estonia-facilitated ammunition delivery while participating in broader Nordic-Baltic initiative to equip a complete Ukrainian brigade.
byYuri Zoria
24/04/2025
german defense stocks drop government debates future ukraine support production dm121 155mm artillery shells
Production of DM121 155mm artillery shells. Credit: Rheinmetall
Denmark allocates $ 48 mn for artillery ammunition to Ukraine

Denmark has allocated approximately 317 million kroner or $48 million for the purchase of artillery ammunition for Ukraine, the Danish Defense Ministry reported on 23 April.

This comes as the US under Donald Trump pivoted towards Russia, while urging Kyiv to negotiate with Moscow, allegedly to end the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. As Washington pressures Ukraine to accept concessions based on Russian demands, including ceding the Crimean Peninsula, it imposes no corresponding demands on Moscow.

The announcement came during a meeting between Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen and his Estonian counterpart Hanno Pevkur, where they discussed continued support for Ukraine and a new 25th Danish donation of artillery ammunition via Estonia.

It is absolutely crucial that Denmark and our close allies continue to support Ukraine’s freedom fight. We need to target our support further so that Ukrainians can withstand Russia’s aggressions. A possible ceasefire must be followed by concrete security guarantees, and Denmark has already confirmed that we are ready to contribute to a peacekeeping mission,” said Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Denmark has carried out several bilateral donations via Estonia within maritime capabilities and artillery ammunition, according to the Danish Defense Ministry. Estonia launched its own ammunition initiative due to the severe shortage of artillery ammunition in late 2023.

Nordic and Baltic countries had also agreed to coordinate military support by equipping, training, and supplying capabilities equivalent to a Ukrainian brigade. Denmark has already committed to multiple donations of equipment and matériel to support Ukrainian forces. Additional funds have been allocated for further procurement, and a joint donation of armored personnel carriers is in progress with Norway and Sweden.

