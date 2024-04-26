Stoltenberg says “not too late for Ukraine to prevail” with swift weapons support

On 25 April in Berlin, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg stated that “it’s not too late for Ukraine to prevail” against Russia, emphasizing the need for allies to fulfill their promises of delivering more weapons, according to AFP.

“In recent months, NATO allies have not provided the support we have promised,” Stoltenberg said on a visit to Berlin. “But it is not too late for Ukraine to prevail, because more support is on the way.”

With US aid stalled for six months, Ukraine has faced battlefield setbacks and lost some ground to Russian forces due to shortages of ammunition and weapons. But the US Congress has finally approved a multi-billion-dollar aid bill for Ukraine, and other nations, including the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands, have made new pledges, Stoltenberg noted.

“It is now our responsibility to turn these commitments into real deliveries of weapons and ammunition – and to do so quickly,” the NATO chief said.

Earlier, Stoltenberg announced NATO allies’ commitment to bolstering military aid to Ukraine, particularly in enhancing air defense systems, after discussions at the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting.

