Stoltenberg says “not too late for Ukraine to prevail” with swift weapons support

“In recent months, NATO allies have not provided the support we have promised,” Stoltenberg said on a visit to Berlin. “But it is not too late for Ukraine to prevail, because more support is on the way.”
“It is now our responsibility to turn these commitments into real deliveries of weapons and ammunition – and to do so quickly,” the NATO chief said.
Earlier, Stoltenberg announced NATO allies’ commitment to bolstering military aid to Ukraine, particularly in enhancing air defense systems, after discussions at the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting.
Read also: