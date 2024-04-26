Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Stoltenberg says “not too late for Ukraine to prevail” with swift weapons support

NATO’s Jens Stoltenberg says it’s “not too late for Ukraine to prevail” against Russia as far as Western commitments turn into deliveries of weapons and ammo quickly.
byYuri Zoria
26/04/2024
1 minute read
Stoltenberg warns NATO: brace for decades-Long Russia standoff
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: Jens Stoltenberg via X/Twitter
Stoltenberg says “not too late for Ukraine to prevail” with swift weapons support

On 25 April in Berlin, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg stated that “it’s not too late for Ukraine to prevail” against Russia, emphasizing the need for allies to fulfill their promises of delivering more weapons, according to AFP.

In recent months, NATO allies have not provided the support we have promised,” Stoltenberg said on a visit to Berlin. “But it is not too late for Ukraine to prevail, because more support is on the way.”

With US aid stalled for six months, Ukraine has faced battlefield setbacks and lost some ground to Russian forces due to shortages of ammunition and weapons. But the US Congress has finally approved a multi-billion-dollar aid bill for Ukraine, and other nations, including the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands, have made new pledges, Stoltenberg noted.

It is now our responsibility to turn these commitments into real deliveries of weapons and ammunition – and to do so quickly,” the NATO chief said.

Earlier, Stoltenberg announced NATO allies’ commitment to bolstering military aid to Ukraine, particularly in enhancing air defense systems, after discussions at the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts