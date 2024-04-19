Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Stoltenberg: NATO to step up air defense aid to Ukraine

President Zelenskyy informed allies that Kyiv needs at least seven Patriot batteries or equivalent systems.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
19/04/2024
1 minute read
Stoltenberg: NATO to step up air defense aid to Ukraine
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at ceremonies marking the alliance’s 75th anniversary. Photo: Jens Stoltenberg via X/Twitter
Stoltenberg: NATO to step up air defense aid to Ukraine

NATO allies agreed to increase military aid to Ukraine, including providing more air defense systems, stated NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg after the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting.

Russia has intensified its shelling of Ukraine in recent weeks, making the strengthening of Ukrainian air defense a critical issue.

“Defence Ministers met virtually in the #NATO–#Ukraine Council with President Zelenskyy to address Kyiv’s critical need for more air defenses. Allies agreed to step up & provide further military support, including air defense. I expect new announcements soon,” Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

Stoltenberg said the alliance has identified available air defense resources across NATO territory that can be given to Ukraine, such as the SAMP/T system in addition to Patriot systems.

“We are also working with industry to ramp up production to modernize the [air defense] systems and make them suitable for use,” Stoltenberg added.

During the meeting, President Zelenskyy informed allies that Kyiv needs at least seven Patriot batteries or equivalent systems.

Earlier this week,Stoltenberg stated NATO has sufficient air defenses to meet Ukraine’s transfer request.

Germany announced efforts to supply six Patriot systems in the NATO context, plus one already promised. The Dutch PM proposed purchasing systems from countries unwilling to directly transfer them to Ukraine.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts