Stoltenberg: NATO to step up air defense aid to Ukraine

NATO allies agreed to increase military aid to Ukraine, including providing more air defense systems, stated NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg after the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting.

Russia has intensified its shelling of Ukraine in recent weeks, making the strengthening of Ukrainian air defense a critical issue.

Defence Ministers met virtually in the #NATO–#Ukraine Council with President @ZelenskyyUa to address Kyiv's critical need for more air defences. Allies agreed to step up & provide further military support, including air defence. I expect new announcements soon. pic.twitter.com/MoSGxQfH7i — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) April 19, 2024

“Defence Ministers met virtually in the #NATO–#Ukraine Council with President Zelenskyy to address Kyiv’s critical need for more air defenses. Allies agreed to step up & provide further military support, including air defense. I expect new announcements soon,” Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

Stoltenberg said the alliance has identified available air defense resources across NATO territory that can be given to Ukraine, such as the SAMP/T system in addition to Patriot systems.

“We are also working with industry to ramp up production to modernize the [air defense] systems and make them suitable for use,” Stoltenberg added.

During the meeting, President Zelenskyy informed allies that Kyiv needs at least seven Patriot batteries or equivalent systems.

"Ukraine needs min. 7 Patriot or similar air defense systems," stated 🇺🇦 Zelenskyy during the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting. Despite partners' promises, millions of ammo rounds still not received. EU pledged 1M a year ago, Czechia secured 1M outside EU. pic.twitter.com/xkasud8Eme — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 19, 2024

Earlier this week,Stoltenberg stated NATO has sufficient air defenses to meet Ukraine’s transfer request.

Germany announced efforts to supply six Patriot systems in the NATO context, plus one already promised. The Dutch PM proposed purchasing systems from countries unwilling to directly transfer them to Ukraine.

