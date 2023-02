On 8 February, the government of Germany said it would send another batch of military aid to Ukraine to help the country to repel Russian aggression.

Two self-propelled anti-aircraft guns GEPARD, five border protection vehicles, 29 generators, six load-handling trucks, and six mobile antenna mast systems were included in the $2,3 bn military aid package announced by Germany.

Tags: Gepard, Germany