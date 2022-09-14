Germany supplies another 4 Gepard units, 65 refrigerators to Ukraine – German’s Federal Government

Germany supplied four more Gepard units and 65 refrigerators to Ukraine. Germany is preparing six more Gepard units for shipment, German’s Federal Government reports.
The Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled artillery can fire 35 mm shells at a rate of up to 1,000 rounds per minute. In real conditions, it fires in short bursts adapted to the target.
In total, Germany provided 24 Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled artillery systems to Ukraine.
