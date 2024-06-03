Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine’s SSO special operations forces destroyed advanced Russian radar “Kasta-2E2” with drone (video)

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces successfully targeted the advanced Russian “Kasta-2E2” radar with a drone as part of ongoing operations against Russia’s air defense assets.
byYuri Zoria
03/06/2024
2 minute read
ukraine's sso special operations forces destroyed advanced russian radar kasta-2e2 drone (video) moments before attack
Russian radar Kasta-2E2 moments before a drone attack. Screenshot: Facebook/Командування Сил спеціальних операцій ЗС України
Ukraine’s SSO special operations forces destroyed advanced Russian radar “Kasta-2E2” with drone (video)

Ukrainian Special Operations Force (SSO) reported that they have successfully targeted and destroyed a sophisticated Russian radar system, known as “Kasta-2E2,” utilizing a drone. The SSO shared a video of the strike, but didn’t specify where exactly the attack took place.

The Ukrainian military regularly publish the footage of attacks on Russian air defense assets. Weakening the Russian air defenses may be one of Ukraine’s major objectives before the advent of the first F-16 fighter jets, expected sometime this year.

The “Kasta-2E2” radar, a state-of-the-art tri-coordinate mobile radar system, is particularly designed for comprehensive airspace control and the detection of airborne targets at extremely low altitudes. Its capabilities include tracking and providing detailed flight data to anti-aircraft and air force control systems, which are crucial for intercepting enemy aircraft.

The Ukrainian military disclosed that the radar was located during aerial reconnaissance operations on an unspecified front. This advanced radar system was previously identified by the OSCE mission on temporarily occupied territory in Luhansk back in 2021, when it was initially deployed by Russian forces to counteract Ukrainian combat drones.

The moment of the strike was captured on video, which shows the Russian “Kasta-2E2” radar fully assembled just as it is hit by the drone, resulting in an explosion.

This recent attack marks another significant use of Ukraine’s latest drone technologies that have been incorporated into the arsenal of the Special Operations Forces. Previous incidents include a February 2024 strike near the Russian-Ukrainian border and a September 2023 operation where a similar radar system was eliminated in Kursk Oblast, Russia, by a drone operated by the Ukrainian Security Service.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts