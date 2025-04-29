Too fast for machine guns: Russia quietly rolls out new jet kamikaze drone that outruns ground fire in Ukraine

The new Russian “Banderol” drone reportedly spotted in Ukraine is not based on Iranian technology but is a fully domestic development, says military expert Serhii Beskrestnov, according to UNIAN.

The Banderol drone is a new Russian jet-powered loitering munition (kamikaze drone) first reported in use against Ukraine in April 2025. It is believed to be a Russian adaptation of the Iranian Shahed-238, a jet-powered suicide UAV unveiled by Iran in 2023.

Previously, the analyst reported that in recent weeks, Russia was attacking Ukraine’s Odesa Oblast with a new Banderol unmanned aerial vehicle.

The platform carrying this drone, its payload capacity, and operational range remain unknown. According to Beskrestnov, the drone travels at a speed of 400–500 km/h.

“The name has been circulating for some time, but now we’re seeing the first consistent cases of its use. Whether it will pose a threat comparable to the well-known guided bomb is still unclear,” the expert reveals.

It was designed and manufactured at the Kronstadt Design Bureau—a well-known Russian developer that also produced the Orion unmanned aerial vehicle. Kronstadt has a strong team of engineers and designers, he says.

The Orion drone is occasionally used for high-value reconnaissance and precision strikes, though its overall deployment rate in the war remains low compared to other Russian unmanned aerial vehicles.

Beskrestnov also notes that the Banderol’s onboard electronics remain unknown.

“We haven’t yet recovered a captured Banderol drone in a condition suitable for technical analysis,” the expert adds.

He clarifies that the Banderol is not precisely a guided aerial bomb, but likely something between a jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicle and a guided aerial bomb.

“It uses a jet engine, we suspect it’s of Chinese origin, which allows it to reach speeds of 400–500 km/h,” says Beskrestnov.

Because of its jet propulsion, Ukrainian mobile fire teams cannot shoot it down with standard ground-based machine guns.

“To counter it, we’ll need systems like the Gepard, which can track fast-moving targets, or other advanced air defense platforms,” Beskrestnov continues.

That, the expert emphasizes, is what makes the Banderol particularly concerning.

“It represents an entirely new segment,” he says.

At the same time, Beskrestnov notes that only a small number of these strike drones have been used so far.

“Most activity has been in the southern direction—around Odesa. They’re likely launching them either over the sea or from nearby territory. We’re talking about roughly a dozen cases, which suggests these are pre-production field tests,” he concludes.

Earlier, the chief sergeant of the unmanned systems battalion of Ukraine’s 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade, known as Yurii Lys, said that modern warfare is increasingly defined by the use of drones and long-range strike systems rather than traditional infantry battles.

The sergeant also noted that Russian forces are actively enhancing their drone capabilities, at times replicating Ukrainian tactics in drone interception and battlefield mining.