Latvia sends new batch of 1,500 combat drones to Ukraine

The shipment is part of a 12,000-unit delivery commitment by Latvian manufacturers under the international drone coalition.
byYuri Zoria
29/04/2025
3 minute read
Latvian flag, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
Latvia has dispatched a new shipment of strike UAVs to Ukraine within the framework of the international drone coalition. Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds announced the delivery on 29 April 2025 via his X account, posting a video and a photo showing a truck loaded with boxed drones.

As the Russo-Ukrainian war continues, Ukraine’s focus on advancing drone technology highlights the increasing significance of unmanned warfare on the battlefield. Drone innovations have become a defining aspect of the war, with unmanned vehicles operating across air, land, and sea. 

According to Spruds, the shipment includes 1,500 combat drones. These are part of the 12,000 UAVs scheduled for production by two Latvian companies during the first half of 2025 to support Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

Latvia delivers first 500 of planned 12,000 combat drones for Ukraine

The previous shipment of drones, also consisting of 1,500 units, was sent to Ukraine in early April 2025, as previously reported by Spruds.

Established in February 2024 and led by Latvia and the United Kingdom, the international drone coalition now unites 18 donor states supplying Ukraine with reconnaissance drones, FPV quadcopters, and bomber drones. Latvia contributed €5 million to the British-administered fund. Around €2 billion was allocated in the first year, with about 100,000 combat UAVs delivered or pending delivery, mostly FPV types.

During the first announced international tender, five companies from more than 260 European drone manufacturers were selected to supply 30,000 drones worth €45 million. Two Latvian manufacturers received contracts under this program.

Latvia plans to allocate €20 million in 2025 for the purchase of drones for Ukrainian forces. In 2024, Latvia contributed €20 million to the coalition and delivered nearly 5,000 drones to Ukraine.

