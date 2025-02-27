Support us on Patreon
Latvia delivers first 500 of planned 12,000 combat drones for Ukraine

The shipment comes through an international drone coalition that has promised nearly €2 billion in drone support.
byYuri Zoria
27/02/2025
2 minute read
Latvian drones prepared for delivery to Ukraine, February 2025. Photo: X/Andris Spruds.
Latvia has sent the first shipment of 500 combat drones to Ukraine as part of a broader international drone coalition effort, Defense Minister Andris Spruds announced on 27 February 2025.

The International Drone Coalition, including 17 countries, is led by Latvia and Great Britain and was formed in February 2024. Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, coalition countries have already pledged nearly €2 billion in drone support for Ukraine. Member states have delivered or will soon transfer approximately 100,000 various combat drones to Ukrainian forces, primarily FPV drones.

Andris Spruds reported on X:

“Supporting Ukraine – 500 Latvian-manufactured combat drones are already on their way!” he wrote, adding that two Latvian companies will produce “12,000 drones worth €17 million in the coming months as part of an international drone coalition.”

These 500 drones are likely the first batch of the 12,000 drones Spruds announced earlier this month for delivery to Ukraine in the first half of this year.

Latvian FPV drones Ardlat for Ukrainian forces, February 2025. Source: Embassy of Ukraine in Latvia, via Militarnyi
Latvian FPV drones Ardlat for Ukrainian forces, February 2025. Source: Embassy of Ukraine in Latvia, via Militarnyi

Militarnyi notes that an international procurement fund has been established within this initiative, administered by Britain. Latvia has contributed €5 million to this fund.

Last year, according to Minister Spruds, Ukraine’s Defense Forces received about 5,000 various Latvian-manufactured drones worth €15 million. This year, Latvia plans to allocate €20 million for purchasing drones for Ukrainian military forces.

Related:

