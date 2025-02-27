Latvia delivers first 500 of planned 12,000 combat drones for Ukraine

Latvia has sent the first shipment of 500 combat drones to Ukraine as part of a broader international drone coalition effort, Defense Minister Andris Spruds announced on 27 February 2025.
Andris Spruds reported on X:
“Supporting Ukraine – 500 Latvian-manufactured combat drones are already on their way!” he wrote, adding that two Latvian companies will produce “12,000 drones worth €17 million in the coming months as part of an international drone coalition.”
These 500 drones are likely the first batch of the 12,000 drones Spruds announced earlier this month for delivery to Ukraine in the first half of this year.
Militarnyi notes that an international procurement fund has been established within this initiative, administered by Britain. Latvia has contributed €5 million to this fund.
Last year, according to Minister Spruds, Ukraine’s Defense Forces received about 5,000 various Latvian-manufactured drones worth €15 million. This year, Latvia plans to allocate €20 million for purchasing drones for Ukrainian military forces.
