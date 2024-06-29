Ukraine downs 10/10 Russian Shahed drones

On the night of June 29, Russian forces launched 10 Shahed-131/136 drones against Ukraine from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, a port on the Sea of Azov in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported that all drones were successfully intercepted.

“Our fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft units, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare systems shot down all 10 Shaheds over Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, and Vinnytsia oblasts,” he wrote on Telegram.

Air raid alerts sounded across several Ukrainian regions that night, with warnings issued about drone movements and potential guided bomb threats.

