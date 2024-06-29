Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine downs 10/10 Russian Shahed drones

Ukrainian Air Force intercepted Russian drones over 6 regions.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
29/06/2024
1 minute read
Ukraine downs 10/10 Russian Shahed drones
Ukrainian mobile fire groups intercept Russian drones. Photo: General Staff
Ukraine downs 10/10 Russian Shahed drones

On the night of June 29, Russian forces launched 10 Shahed-131/136 drones against Ukraine from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, a port on the Sea of Azov in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported that all drones were successfully intercepted.

“Our fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft units, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare systems shot down all 10 Shaheds over Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, and Vinnytsia oblasts,” he wrote on Telegram.

Air raid alerts sounded across several Ukrainian regions that night, with warnings issued about drone movements and potential guided bomb threats.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Stay informed with Kompreno.
    • Get quality journalism from across Europe.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts