Fierce fighting near Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal as Russian forces assault Chasiv Yar

Ukraine’s 24th Brigade reports intense combat in Chasiv Yar, eastern Ukraine, where Russians, including elite units and ex-prisoners, launch relentless assaults on the city.
Situation in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast as of 28 June 2024. The canal Siverskyi Donetsk-Donbas is marked with a dashed blue line. Map: deepstatemap.
On 28 June, the 24th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has reported on the critical situation in and around Chasiv Yar, an eastern Ukrainian city in Donetsk Oblast under intense Russian attack for months. According to the brigade’s press service, the most fierce fighting is taking place near the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal.

The 24th Brigade says Russian forces are employing a variety of weapons to destroy Chasiv Yar, including a large number of FPV drones and airborne munitions drops targeting Ukrainian soldiers. The occupying forces are launching continuous frontal assaults on the city while simultaneously attempting to outflank it.

According to the report, the Russians are deploying paratroopers, special forces, and former prisoners from the “Storm-V” units in their attacks on Chasiv Yar. The Ukrainian defenders describe the enemy’s resources as “endless,” with new forces constantly replacing those eliminated in combat.

Facing this onslaught, the Ukrainian military emphasizes their urgent need for additional fire support, more drones, and increased backing from the public.

