Russo-Ukrainian war, day 857: NATO increases defense production to aid Ukraine

Military

Fierce fighting near Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal as Russian forces assault Chasiv Yar. Ukraine’s 24th Brigade reports intense combat in Chasiv Yar, eastern Ukraine, where Russians, including elite units and ex-prisoners, launch relentless assaults on the city.

Ukraine’s National Guard destroys Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Donetsk Oblast. The National Guard of Ukraine reports a successful interception of a Russian “Grach” aircraft during a combat mission over Donetsk Oblast.

ISW: Cutting off the Ukrainian salient is the goal of Russia’s offensive on Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast. The Institute for the Study of War assesses that Russia’s Toretsk offensive is unlikely to result in rapid gains due to limited force commitment.

The NYT: Russia’s “meat grinder” tactic leads to high casualties among its troops and lack of significant gains in Kharkiv. Russia’s casualties in May were nearly 1,200 a day, the highest of the war.

As of 28 June 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 540490 (+1170)

Tanks: 8066 (+24)

APV: 15480 (+21)

Artillery systems: 14423 (+60)

MLRS: 1109 (+1)

Anti-aircraft systems: 871 (+3)

Aircraft: 360 (+1)

Helicopters: 326

UAV: 11509 (+50)

Cruise missiles: 2329 (+5)

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 19514 (+46)

Intelligence and technology

Australian arms manufacturer EOS plans to establish production in Ukraine.EOS Defence Systems specializes in technologies integrating weapon systems into various land and sea platforms. The company produces solutions to counter unmanned aerial vehicles and ground targets.

Defense News: Electronic warfare, F-16s, and long-range missile systems – key to countering Russian glide bombs, says expert. In the ongoing war, Ukraine faces the challenge of Russian glide bombs. The defense expert suggested that with the right combination of advanced air defenses, electronic warfare capabilities, and strategic planning, Ukraine can effectively neutralize this threat and protect its critical infrastructure.

Finland approves new €159 million military aid package for Ukraine. Finland’s President authorizes the 24th military aid package for Ukraine, worth €159 million. Total Finnish defense equipment aid has reached €2.2 billion since the Russian invasion.

WP: NATO ramps up defense production to aid Ukraine, says US ambassador. She highlighted that European defense production has increased by over 40 percent, and the US is now producing nearly 80,000 rounds of 155mm shells per month to support Ukraine.

International

Austria sets up € 500 million fund to support exports to Ukraine. The initiative aims to bolster reconstruction efforts for Ukraine and economic ties between the two nations.

French far-right leader vows to not let “Russian imperialism absorb” Ukraine, but opposes sending long-range missiles if elected. Jordan Bardella, leader of France’s far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party, pledged to support Ukraine while simultaneously avoiding an escalation with Russia if his party wins the upcoming parliamentary elections.

EU Council nominates Ursula von der Leyen as Commission president for second term. Despite securing the nomination from EU leaders, Ursula von der Leyen must garner support from a majority of the 720 European Parliament’s members in a vote expected next month, with Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni abstaining on her appointment during the European Council summit on 27 June.

Slovenian president emphasizes Ukraine’s autonomy in negotiation decisions. Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar has voiced support for Ukraine’s right to determine the timing and conditions of negotiations with Russia during a press conference in Kyiv.

Moscow sees “poor prospects” for EU relations under new leadership. The Kremlin has expressed doubt about improved Russia-EU relations following the appointment of Kaja Kallas as the EU’s top diplomat, citing her past “Russophobic statements.”

Slovenia to send €5 million aid to Ukraine. Slovenian President Natasha Pirc Musar reaffirmed her nation’s steadfast support for Ukraine in Kyiv.

Ukraine and Spain collaborate on EU standard railway project. Minister Carlos Cuervo Caballero has affirmed Spain’s commitment to supporting the project through investments and assistance.

Newsweek: “My heart is for Ukraine,” mothers of US volunteers killed in action, call for more aid to war-torn country. Alison Magallon’s son, Jericho, was killed near Bakhmut in September 2023. She plans to travel to Ukraine to continue her son’s legacy.

Debate: Biden warns of Putin’s ambitions beyond Ukraine, while Trump rejects Putin’s terms for ending war in Ukraine. While condemning the US’s military aid to Ukraine, Trump still stated that he does not accept Putin’s conditions for ending the war, which include Russia retaining claimed Ukrainian territory and Ukraine abandoning its NATO bid, while President Biden cautioned that Putin seeks to reestablish the Soviet Empire.

Bulgarian president declines NATO summit attendance over his anti-Ukraine stance. Bulgaria’s pro-Russian President Rumen Radev has declined to attend the NATO summit in Washington, citing disagreements with the government’s framework positions on commitments regarding Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Hungary wants to redirect its European Peace Facility funds away from Ukraine aid. Hungary’s imminent EU Council presidency from July 1 will see intensified communication with Ukraine, but it upholds its position against providing military support through the European Peace Facility, Orbán’s advisor says.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russian missile attack kills one, injures nine civilians in Dnipro. Four floors of the residential building hit by the missile were destroyed.

Russian attacks completely destroy Burshtyn Thermal Power Plant in western Ukraine. The official added that due to the destruction of the power plant, the city of Burshtyn may be left without heating and hot water during the winter.

Russian forces bomb New York village in Donetsk oblast, killing 4 civilians and injuring 3. On 28 June, Russians attacked the village of New York in Donetsk Oblast with aerial bombs, damaging a 5-story apartment building and nearby private sector and injuring 3 people, including an 8-year-old girl.

Radiation monitoring station destroyed near Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, IAEA says. IAEA reports the destruction of the radiation monitoring station near occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, reducing off-site detection capabilities. Ongoing challenges include distant explosions, cooling water issues, and staff changes.

