Exclusive

Russia’s human loss/fighting area ratio exceeds all modern conflicts except Korean War. Russian forces are losing up to 1,500 soldiers per day in 2024 while gaining minimal territory, marking the least efficient force-to-territory ratio in modern military operations.

Why is Ukraine losing ground? Mobilization crisis and command failures exposed. Ukraine’s military problems can no longer be ignored as mobilization failures and systemic issues lead to mounting territorial losses

The end of an era: Russia loses its gas grip on Europe. Moscow’s most potent leverage over Europe – its gas pipelines – has finally run dry, and there’s no turning back the clock.

Putin’s Syrian defeat can crumble under Trump’s Ukraine peace bargain. While Assad’s fall has shuttered Russia’s global power, Trump’s plans to abandon NATO could hand Putin an even greater prize in Ukraine.

Military

Russians target key rail hub Pokrovsk, lose 400 troops daily in Donetsk Oblast push. Russian forces suffer 400 daily casualties attacking Pokrovsk railway hub, deploying new drone technology as Ukraine defends critical eastern supply route.

Frontline report: North Korean forces routed in deadly Ukrainian trap near Russia’s Kruglenkoe. Ukrainians employed automatic grenade launchers and drones, exploiting the North Koreans’ exposed formations in narrow forests.

Ukraine’s Navy strikes 50 Russian targets, forces Black Sea Fleet retreat from Crimea. Ukrainian Navy Forces secured strategic maritime corridors for grain exports.

ISW: Russian forces advance near multiple locations in Donetsk Oblast. Russians advanced near Donetsk’s Siversk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast, as well as in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, ISW says.

Russians focus main efforts on Pokrovsk area, military reports. The Russian forces launch multiple attacks against Ukrainian positions while attempting to outflank the city and disrupt military communications, according to a Ukrainian military spokesperson.

Intelligence and Technology

IT Coalition delivers over € 3 million tech package to boost Ukraine’s military digitization. Eleven-nation coalition strengthens Ukraine’s combat capabilities with advanced digital systems, including 20,000 authentication keys for the DELTA combat platform.

Ukrainian steel giant develops armor protection for Patriot air defense systems. Metinvest has enhanced its military support by developing and deploying protective shields for Patriot air defense crews, made from specialized armor steel.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry showcases fiber optic-controlled FPV drones. The fiber optic-controlled FPVs were shown to military commanders and drone operators, showcasing technology that counters enemy electronic warfare.

Kremlin kaboom? Ukraine develops missile that can reach Moscow. Ukraine is increasingly relying on homegrown production as the West’s support fades.

International

Slovakia to maintain vital power supply to Ukraine despite PM Fico claims. Private energy traders and EU regulations ensure continued power flow to Ukraine.

Fake military summonses target Ukrainian men in Poland. The Polish Office for Foreigners denounced fraudulent draft notices, confirming they did not issue any documents enforcing Ukrainian military service.

Politico: Russian gas cutoff leaves Slovakia stable despite Fico’s fearmongering. Experts dismissed PM’s warnings of crises, noting Slovakia’s preparation for Russian gas transit’s end and stable reserve levels above seasonal averages.

Sweden joins compensation scheme for Romania’s Patriot transfer to Ukraine. Stockholm has approved about $29 million to help Romania replace Patriot system components, including projectiles and sensors donated earlier.

NATO boosting presence in Baltic Sea after Russia damaged cable, Estonia confirms. Estonia confirms NATO’s increased military presence in the Baltic Sea and Gulf of Finland regions to protect underwater infrastructure.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russia launches over 300 drones and 20 missiles at Ukraine in 2025’s first days, Zelenskyy says. Persistent Russian terror requires Ukraine and its allies to continually replenish anti-missile stocks and enhancing mobile fire group capabilities, the President said.

Political and Legal Developments

Russian-backed Transnistria rejects EU gas despite supply crisis. Breakaway region faces energy crisis and rolling blackouts while banking on Russian gas resumption, rejecting Moldova’s offer of European supply alternatives

Russia halts dollar purchases as ruble hits lowest level since 2022. Russia’s central bank maintains record-high interest rates amid currency crisis, sparking business criticism and revealing growing economic strain from war costs.

French-trained Ukrainian brigade probed following mismanagement and desertion accusations. Ukrainian authorities launched an investigation into the Anna of Kyiv Brigade following reports of inadequate personnel screening, equipment shortages, and desertion cases.

Majority of Ukrainians still reject territorial deals, but strict opposition declines, poll reveals. Ukrainian public opinion shows a slight shift toward considering territorial compromises, though most still oppose giving up any territory.