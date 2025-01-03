Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russia halts dollar purchases as ruble hits lowest level since 2022

Russia’s central bank maintains record-high interest rates amid currency crisis, sparking business criticism and revealing growing economic strain from war costs.
byOlena Mukhina
03/01/2025
1 minute read
minister eu foreign ministers approve frozen russian assets proceeds use help ukraine central bank federation cbrru russia's-central-bank
The Central Bank of the Russian Federation. Photo: cbr.ru
Russia halts dollar purchases as ruble hits lowest level since 2022

UK’s Ministry of Defense has revealed that according to British intelligence reports, Russian businesses are increasingly critical of high interest rates, while inflationary pressures are likely growing due to the recent depreciation of the ruble.

In November 2024, the ruble fell to its lowest value against the US dollar since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, reaching 114 rubles per dollar.

The ruble’s decline has been linked to sanctions imposed on Gazprombank and economic data indicating continued overheating of the Russian economy. In response, the Russian Central Bank (CBR) announced it would halt foreign currency purchases until 2025.

Despite this, the ruble stabilized around 100 rubles per dollar by 20 December 2024, fueling market expectations of another key interest rate hike.

At its 20 December meeting, the CBR held the key rate steady at 21%, following an October increase from 19% to 21%—the highest rate since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“The CBR’s decision to hold interest rates at their current level will likely add to the imbalances in the economy due to inflationary effects of the depreciation, labor shortages, and high government spending,” the intelligence assessment noted.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!