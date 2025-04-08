German authorities suspect a string of terror attacks orchestrated by Russia

German security officials are investigating potential Russian involvement in a series of terror attacks that took place prior to the February 2025 German elections, according to an investigation by ZDF, a German broadcaster.

The investigation follows five deadly attacks that were carried out in Solingen, Mannheim, Magdeburg, Aschaffenburg and Munich by foreign citizens, most of whom were failed asylum seekers, in the months leading up to the German elections.

The investigation found that Russian internet users searched for phrases like “Michael Stürzenberger stabbed” and “Michael Stürzenberger attack” before the May 2024 stabbing attack in Mannheim. During this incident, a far-Right anti-Islam activist was seriously injured and a German police officer was killed by a rejected Afghan asylum seeker.

Michael Stürzenberger is a German far-right activist, blogger, and outspoken critic of Islam. He has been active in anti-Islam movements for years. In May 2024, Stürzenberger was seriously injured in a knife attack during a BPE rally in Mannheim.

“We actually find search queries from Russia about the perpetrator in advance, including the perpetrator’s name, and that is very, very unusual,” Steven Broschart, a forensic data analyst who assists German law enforcement, The Telegraph reported.

Russian internet reportedly users also attempted to access webcam feeds of Mannheim’s town square shortly before the attack, potentially to watch the events unfold in real time.

“I think it is quite obvious that these digital traces, and their examination and evaluation, are important building blocks in getting to the truth of what happened and in that respect they should be taken into account,” Konstantin von Notz, chairman of the intelligence committee of the German parliament, said.

The Telegraph previously revealed that suspected Russian agents researched fire safety protocols at a Berlin factory owned by Diehl, a German arms firm, before it caught fire. European security sources indicated this research included details about fire engines stationed near the factory.

German authorities are exploring the theory that Russia may have recruited mentally ill asylum seekers and extremists to carry out attacks to boost support for the pro-Kremlin Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

“Some of these attacks happened when the AfD had a low curve in its popularity,” a German security source told The Telegraph. “We know the Russians are using second-hand agents, little guys on the street, to make it more difficult to understand who is behind it.”

According to ZDF, there is no definitive proof that the Mannheim attack was arranged by Russia.