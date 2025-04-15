Battle-tested Ukrainian tech to enter European defense system through German partnership

Ukrainian company Frontline and German firm Quantum-Systems have signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of defense technology production and integration, according to Militarnyi.

Since 2014, Frontline has developed a range of air and ground platform solutions for the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s defense and assault operations. Quantum-Systems, founded in 2015, specializes in innovative vertical take-off and landing unmanned aerial systems. Its technologies combine artificial intelligence, edge computing, and real-time autonomous analytics. The company operates globally, with a presence in the US, Australia, Ukraine, and Romania.

The partnership includes technological and industrial collaboration, joint R&D projects, and the integration of Ukrainian innovations into the European defense system.

By engaging its defense industry and security forces directly with partners, Kyiv aims to strengthen its position within European defense production and security frameworks. This integration is beneficial as it allows Ukraine to contribute its battle-tested expertise and enhance Europe’s collective defense capabilities, particularly at a time when the US role in European security is decreasing.

The agreement focuses on scaling up production in Ukraine, implementing advanced management systems, and localizing component manufacturing within Europe.

The memorandum also outlines the integration of Frontline products into Quantum-Systems’ unmanned aerial vehicle platforms, including the electric eVTOL drones Vecto and Twister, as well as the modular Drone Port infrastructure, which enables real-time autonomous aerial reconnaissance.

Frontline is known for developing reconnaissance drones such as Zoom and Linza and combat robotic modules, including the Buria turret for the 40mm Mk 19 grenade launcher.

Earlier, EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Maternova said the bloc would use €1 billion, generated from the revenue of frozen Russian assets, to purchase weapons, ammunition, and air defense systems for Ukraine under the Danish model.