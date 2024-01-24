Media: Ukraine needs German Taurus missiles to hit Russian military targets, not Moscow says FM Kuleba

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba called on the West to stop even considering the possibility of Russian victory in Ukraine and start supplying Kyiv with all the necessary weapons to repel Moscow’s military aggression, as per Bild.

On 23 January, after a week-long break, Russia launched another massive aerial attack on Ukraine. The main target of the assault was the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv. President Zelenskyy said the Russian attack killed at least six civilians and injured dozens. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Air Force says Russia has used 41 missiles of five types as the air defenders destroyed 21 of those.

The minister noted that Russia still has the capability to carry out massive missile attacks, and Ukraine needs air defense systems, such as Patriot air defense missile systems, to protect its skies. Kuleba said that while Russia intensified its attacks, Ukraine lacks essential weapons, ammunition, and military equipment.

“Despite the fact that Ukraine has significantly increased its production and will continue to do so, we still see that Western defense industry – the defense industry of the allies that assist us – is unable to produce a sufficient number of artillery munitions,” said the Ukrainian foreign minister.

Kuleba emphasized that ammunition has been the number one problem for Ukraine from the very beginning of the war.

Russia has significantly increased its production and even receives military products from North Korea, while Ukraine’s allies still haven’t delivered pledged ammunition. The creation of new production lines takes too long, affecting not only assistance to Ukraine but also undermining the defense capabilities of European countries themselves.

“It may sound absurd, but it seems that North Korea is a more effective partner for Russia than friends supplying artillery ammunition to Ukraine. And it needs to be changed,” stated Kuleba.

He urged Western allies to stop blaming each other for the slow growth of production.

“When it comes to specific decisions, we see how our partners sometimes are drowning in endless discussions. But there is no time to drown; we need to move forward,” said Kuleba.

The Ukrainian foreign minister said he still hopes that Germany will eventually approve a decision to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

“Long-range missiles provided by Western partners are not needed to attack Moscow or any other part of Russian territory. We need Taurus to destroy Russian military infrastructure beyond the front lines on Ukrainian territory,” he explained, adding that negotiations on this matter are ongoing.

Kuleba said he is irritated with discussions suggesting that if assistance from partners is reduced, Ukraine will be “more ready for peaceful negotiations” with Russia.

“People, officials, decision-makers, and interested parties should stop theorizing about the possibilities of Russia’s victory. Because in that case, Ukraine would be the first victim,” Kuleba stated.

He also stated that he has no doubt that Russian leader Vladimir Putin would attack a NATO country if not stopped in Ukraine. Simultaneously, the minister called for optimism and a focus on victory.

“We need to focus on victory. Because it must be understood that defeat will cost much more for everyone… The best way to ensure the security of Germany and other European states is to provide Ukraine with everything necessary to defeat Russia and liberate Ukrainian territories,” concluded Kuleba.

Earlier, former German President Joachim Gauck criticized the current German government’s cautious stance on supplying long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

