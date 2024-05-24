Eng
Germany, Denmark delivers 10 Leopard tanks, 3 HIMARS to Ukraine

In addition to tanks and missile systems, Germany’s latest military package for Ukraine includes ammunition, engineer vehicles, drones and small arms valued at billions of euros.
byMaria Tril
24/05/2024
1 minute read
Leopard 2A4
Leopard 2A4. Credit: open sources
The German government has announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine. 

In a press release published on its website, Berlin stated that it would provide the Ukrainian armed forces with 10 Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks jointly with Denmark. The aid package also includes 3 HIMARS multiple rocket launchers.

The military package includes 20 Leopard 2 rounds, 8,500 155mm artillery rounds, 20 Vector reconnaissance drones, 34 RQ-35 Heidrun reconnaissance drones, and one Dachs engineer armored vehicle.

Ukraine will also receive two mine plows, 16 Zetros tank trucks, 400 LED lamps, 80 high-precision HLR 338 sniper rifles with 60,000 rounds of ammunition and 1.8 million rounds of small arms ammunition.

According to the release, Germany supports Ukraine through deliveries from the federal forces and industrial goods financed from federal funds.

While initially hesitant, Berlin has become Ukraine’s second-largest military donor after the US, although German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is still reluctant to supply some key capabilities, namely Taurus long-range missiles.

Berlin announced that Ukraine’s military aid would increase by another 3.8 billion euros ($4.13 billion) in 2024.

