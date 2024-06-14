Denmark becomes first NATO nation to invest in Ukrainian arms production

Denmark has become the first NATO country to invest in weapon production in Ukraine, as announced by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry after a meeting between Defense Ministers Rustem Umerov of Ukraine and Troels Lund Poulsen of Denmark within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

The two ministers signed a memorandum paving the way for Denmark to purchase weapons and equipment directly from Ukrainian manufacturers.

“This is a big step, as Denmark has become the first foreign NATO country that will invest its funds in the production of weapons on Ukrainian territory. This proves that the Ukrainian defense industry is ready to cooperate at the international level and is able to meet the highest standards,” Umerov stated.

Serhii Boiev, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister for Strategic Industries, highlighted the importance of the agreement, noting that it establishes procedures for financing that will streamline similar processes with other partners in the future.

“We are grateful to the Danish government for its consistent support and constructive dialogue that leads to real results,” Boiev added, according to Ukrinform.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry also noted that a letter of intent was signed with Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren, which launches cooperation between Ukraine and the Netherlands to support the Ukrainian defense industry.

The deal comes as the 23rd meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group also known as the Ramstein Format meeting convened in Brussels on 13 June.

