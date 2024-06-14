Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Denmark becomes first NATO nation to invest in Ukrainian arms production

Denmark has inked a deal to purchase arms directly from Ukrainian manufacturers, becoming the first NATO member to invest funds into Ukraine’s domestic weapons production capabilities.
byYuri Zoria
14/06/2024
2 minute read
flags of Ukraine and Denmark.
The flags of Ukraine and Denmark. Source: Novynarnia
Denmark becomes first NATO nation to invest in Ukrainian arms production

Denmark has become the first NATO country to invest in weapon production in Ukraine, as announced by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry after a meeting between Defense Ministers Rustem Umerov of Ukraine and Troels Lund Poulsen of Denmark within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

The two ministers signed a memorandum paving the way for Denmark to purchase weapons and equipment directly from Ukrainian manufacturers.

“This is a big step, as Denmark has become the first foreign NATO country that will invest its funds in the production of weapons on Ukrainian territory. This proves that the Ukrainian defense industry is ready to cooperate at the international level and is able to meet the highest standards,” Umerov stated.

Serhii Boiev, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister for Strategic Industries, highlighted the importance of the agreement, noting that it establishes procedures for financing that will streamline similar processes with other partners in the future.

We are grateful to the Danish government for its consistent support and constructive dialogue that leads to real results,” Boiev added, according to Ukrinform.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry also noted that a letter of intent was signed with Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren, which launches cooperation between Ukraine and the Netherlands to support the Ukrainian defense industry.

The deal comes as the 23rd meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group also known as the Ramstein Format meeting convened in Brussels on 13 June.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts