Danish PM: “None of us can claim war fatigue while Ukraine continues its tireless fight”

At the NATO assembly, the Danish PM encouraged continued support for Ukraine, warning against “war fatigue” and emphasizing Ukraine’s efforts backed by NATO weaponry.
byYuri Zoria
09/10/2023
1 minute read
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their meeting in Kyiv on 6 September 2023. Photo: Ukraine President’s Office.
Speaking at the NATO parliamentary assembly’s annual session in Copenhagen on 9 October, Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has made an appeal to the West not to get “war fatigue” over Ukraine, The Guardian reports.

She said:

“We must be with Ukraine to the bitter end. None of us can claim war fatigue while Ukraine continues its tireless fight. Let us decide that war fatigue will not take place in our transatlantic community.”

According to Frederiksen, Russian President Vladimir Putin had miscalculated, thinking that NATO’s words of support to Ukraine would “remain just that, words,” but instead, “Ukrainian soldiers are fighting with our weapons, our tanks, our missiles, and soon Ukraine will also fly our F-16s.”

The Danish Prime Minister also appealed to representatives of other NATO countries to broaden the coalition, supplying fighter jets and providing training for Ukrainian pilots.

