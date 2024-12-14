Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

First underground school started working in Zaporizhzhia in test mode

A new underground school in Zaporizhzhia offers 500 students a safe learning environment just 30 kilometers from the front line.
byMaria Tril
14/12/2024
2 minute read
school in zaporizhzhia
Underground school in Zaporizhzhia, 14 December 2024. Credit: Radio Liberty
First underground school started working in Zaporizhzhia in test mode

The first underground school in Zaporizhzhia has commenced operations, designed to accommodate 500 people per shift and constructed within six months using a standard UNICEF project, Radio Liberty reported on 14 December.

In response to the ongoing war and the significant threats posed by Russian missile strikes, Ukraine has initiated the construction of underground schools. This innovative approach aims to provide safe educational environments for children amid the dangers of war. Kharkiv was the first city which opened the underground school.

The school, located 30 kilometers from the front line, is currently operating in a test format, with students and parents being introduced to the facility. According to Liudmyla Zlatova, the school’s director, the institution will transition to full standard educational mode from 1 January 2025.

Zlatova said that they have 654 children in the school. In Zaporizhzhia city, 436 children are present, and almost 80% have already visited the school. The facility will host classes from first to ninth grade and includes 16 classroom spaces.

“The typical project spans 1,300 square meters and costs approximately 110-115 million hryvnias (about $3 mn),” Zaporizhzhia Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Fedorov emphasized that the original UNICEF design was modified to increase structural resilience, claiming it can withstand 90% of known Russian weaponry.

The school was financed through a joint funding model: 80% from the Ministry of Science and Education’s subvention, and 20% from local and regional budgets.

The project stems from Zaporizhzhia’s municipal authorities’ February 2024 announcement of plans to transition to offline learning through underground schools.

Currently, the region is constructing 11 such underground educational facilities, with four expected to be completed by year-end.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts