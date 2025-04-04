Trump, Zelenskyy may attend NATO summit in The Hague this summer

US President Donald Trump reportedly will attend the NATO summit in The Hague scheduled for June 2025, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski told journalists in Brussels, according to Reuters.

When asked about Trump’s commitment to NATO’s Article 5 and the defense of Alliance member territories, Sikorski responded affirmatively.

“President Trump confirmed it to the leaders, it is still valid and from what we hear President Trump will be present at the summit in The Hague,” Sikorski said.

According to Reuters, Trump’s security policies have “undermined old certainties” among European countries that America would assist in case of an attack. Some nations have questioned Washington’s adherence to the principle of mutual defense.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands expects Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to attend the NATO summit in The Hague on 24-26 April, Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said on 4 April.

“It’s still very early to say exactly what will happen in The Hague. But I expect President Zelenskyy to be there,” Veldkamp said in response to a question from a European Pravda correspondent.

Veldkamp said that forecasting the NATO summit outcomes remains difficult as “Russian-American negotiations are ongoing right now.”

“I can imagine that at some point we will all run out of patience – and the Americans will run out of patience because Russia is dragging out these negotiations,” the Dutch foreign minister said. “We believe that now we need to put more pressure on Russia, and we need to support Ukraine as much as possible,” Veldkamp emphasized.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said that as of 4 April, Ukraine had not yet received an invitation for Zelenskyy to attend the NATO summit in The Hague.

Read also: