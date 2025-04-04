NBC: Trump’s inner circle advises against call with Putin until he commits to full ceasefire

President Trump has been advised by his inner circle to avoid scheduling a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin unless the Russian leader commits to a full ceasefire in Ukraine, NBC News reported on 4 April.

“No call had been scheduled between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to two administration officials,” NBC reported.

The officials noted that while Trump could suddenly decide to speak with Putin, the recommendation has been clear.

“Trump has been advised that a phone call isn’t a good idea unless Putin has conveyed to the White House that he agrees to a full ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war,” the officials told NBC.

This comes after Trump told NBC News on 31 March that he “planned to talk to Putin this week.” During that interview, Trump also expressed that he was “very angry” at Putin for suggesting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should step down.

Meanwhile, Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev met with White House officials and Republican lawmakers at the White House, according to three US officials familiar with the meetings. It remains unclear if Trump participated in these discussions.

The officials confirmed that Dmitriev met with Republican Senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma. This meeting occurred “at Trump’s request” and involved discussions about “terms for ending the war in Ukraine and Putin’s demands for a ceasefire.”

Read also: