Putin envoy Dmitriev, Trump envoy Witkoff met in Washington

Kirill Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s envoy, met with US officials in Washington on 2 April as part of ongoing efforts by the Trump administration to broker a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, according to two US officials familiar with the matter.

A 49-year-old Kirill Dmitriev, a native of Kyiv, a graduate of Stanford and Harvard universities, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and a close associate of the Russian ruler. The US imposed sanctions on Kirill Dmitriev on 28 February 2022.

Dmitriev, who reportedly has a key role in unofficial contacts with Trump’s team, represents the highest-ranking Russian official to visit the United States on official business since Russia expanded its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Steve Witkoff, who leads the Trump administration’s communications with the Kremlin, extended the invitation to Dmitriev last week. The White House then directed the State Department to issue a special short-term license allowing Dmitriev to enter the country despite facing US sanctions.

The Russian envoy has previously facilitated early contacts during Trump’s first presidential term in 2016. He also helped build relations with Saudi Arabia, resulting in an oil price agreement under the expanded OPEC+ forum.

“Dmitriev may be key in repairing relations that were, until Trump’s January inauguration, the worst between Moscow and Washington since the most dangerous junctures of the Cold War,” US officials reported.

The meeting comes shortly after President Donald Trump expressed growing frustration with ceasefire negotiations.

“I’m pissed off with Putin,” Trump said on 30 March, suggesting possible sanctions on buyers of Russian crude oil.

On the same day as Dmitriev’s visit, the Trump administration released a new tariff list that notably excluded Russia while imposing a 10% levy on Ukraine. Trump has recently criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for attempting to renegotiate a minerals deal.

In recent weeks, Dmitriev has proposed several areas for potential US-Russia cooperation, including investments, rare earth minerals, energy, Arctic development, space projects, and collaboration with Elon Musk.

The specific topics discussed during the meeting on 2 April remain unclear.

Read also: