Trade or nuclear war: Kremlin envoy Dmitriev’s visit to US shows Russia remains committed to Ukraine’s capitulation

Russia wants only Ukraine's capitulation. Moscow's maximalist demands regarding Ukraine from 2021–2022 remain unchanged. According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), this became clear during the visit of Kirill Dmitriev, the Kremlin's special envoy for investment and economic cooperation, to the US.

Sanctions and verbal escalations, including hints by US President Donald Trump about supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, have not altered Moscow’s aggressive stance on Ukraine. Meanwhile, the new US administration has not provided any aid package for Kyiv since taking office.

Washington takes its first concrete steps to pressure Russia

Dmitriev's visit followed US sanctions against Russia’s two largest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil.

The new sanctions represent the first concrete action against Russia under Trump, marking a potential shift from rhetoric to tangible measures toward Moscow. The ISW pointed out that Dmitriev’s statements contained implicit threats of further Russian military escalation if the US fails to meet Russia’s unchanged demands.

Kremlin's unyielding demands: capitulation

In the US, Dmitriev stated that Russia seeks solutions to the “root causes” of the war. ISW notes that Moscow uses this narrative to insist on:

Replacing Ukraine’s government with a Russian-backed puppet administration.

Obligating Ukraine to remain neutral, leaving the country defenseless against military aggression.

Ending NATO’s open-door policy

Dmitriev also implicitly reiterated Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rejection of Trump’s call for a ceasefire along the current line of contact.

"Complete annihilation of humanity"

Dmitriev, known as Putin’s negotiator, claimed that “the security of the whole world” depends on peaceful US–Russia relations and warned the Trump administration about “complete annihilation of humanity” according to ISW.

He also pushed for US–Russia economic cooperation, subtly referencing Russia’s nuclear capabilities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin began nuclear exercises on 22 October, which included launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and cruise missiles, after their potential meeting with Trump in Budapest was cancelled.

During the drills, Russia launched a Yars ballistic missile toward the US, according to 24 Channel. Spreading Russian narratives

According to Dmitriev, the US must consider Russia’s “national interests” in peace discussions. He cited NATO expansion as an “existential threat” to Russia and framed the need to “protect Russian-speaking populations in eastern Ukraine.”

In reality, it is the east of Ukraine that suffers the most from the Russian war actions since 2014.

Dmitriev additionally repeated Russia’s proposal to build a tunnel between the US and Russia across the Bering Strait using Elon Musk’s technology, claiming economic cooperation could become the “foundation of peaceful US–Russia relations.”

Sweets with threats

Additionally, Kirill Dmitriev brought boxes of chocolates to the negotiations in the United States, with wrappers featuring quotes by Russian President Vladimir Putin. He shared this on his Instagram page.

The chocolates included phrases such as “Russia doesn’t abandon its own” and “Russia’s borders have no end anywhere.”

Other quotes included:

“It is pointless to speak to Russia from a position of strength.”

“The fewer teeth you have, the more you love porridge.”

“When a person stops being amazed, it’s time for them to go to the cemetery.”

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also said that Russia’s position on Ukraine has not changed since the Alaska summit in August 2025, rejecting any ceasefire that does not address the alleged “root causes” of the war.