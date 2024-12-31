ISW: Russia’s Lavrov reiterates demand for Ukraine to surrender sovereignty

Russia continues to reject legitimate peace negotiations with Ukraine by imposing impossible preconditions that violate international law, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 30 December.

US President-elect Trump, who assumes office on 20 January, pushes for peace talks to end the Russo-Ukrainian war and has pledged to reduce US aid to Ukraine. Earlier, his team had hinted that Ukraine might need to make territorial concessions to achieve peace.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated in an interview with TASS published on 30 December that Moscow would not participate in negotiations to end the war unless Ukraine renounces its right to liberate territory up to its internationally recognized 1991 borders.

ISW reports that Lavrov characterized Ukraine’s objective of restoring its territorial integrity as an “ultimatum.” The think tank assesses that the Kremlin is likely attempting to impose unrealistic demands on Ukraine to prevent legitimate negotiations while trying to pressure Western countries into forcing Ukraine to accept territorial concessions beneficial to Russia.

According to ISW, Russian officials, including Lavrov, have previously rejected Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as legitimate negotiating positions. The institute maintains its assessment that Russia seeks Ukraine’s total capitulation rather than engaging in good faith negotiations.

