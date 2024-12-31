Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

ISW: Russia’s Lavrov reiterates demand for Ukraine to surrender sovereignty

Russia’s Foreign Minister reaffirmed Moscow’s demand that negotiations cannot begin unless Ukraine relinquishes its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
byYuri Zoria
31/12/2024
2 minute read
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Photo: mid.ru
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Photo: mid.ru
ISW: Russia’s Lavrov reiterates demand for Ukraine to surrender sovereignty

Russia continues to reject legitimate peace negotiations with Ukraine by imposing impossible preconditions that violate international law, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 30 December.

US President-elect Trump, who assumes office on 20 January, pushes for peace talks to end the Russo-Ukrainian war and has pledged to reduce US aid to Ukraine. Earlier, his team had hinted that Ukraine might need to make territorial concessions to achieve peace.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated in an interview with TASS published on 30 December that Moscow would not participate in negotiations to end the war unless Ukraine renounces its right to liberate territory up to its internationally recognized 1991 borders.

ISW reports that Lavrov characterized Ukraine’s objective of restoring its territorial integrity as an “ultimatum.” The think tank assesses that the Kremlin is likely attempting to impose unrealistic demands on Ukraine to prevent legitimate negotiations while trying to pressure Western countries into forcing Ukraine to accept territorial concessions beneficial to Russia.

According to ISW, Russian officials, including Lavrov, have previously rejected Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as legitimate negotiating positions. The institute maintains its assessment that Russia seeks Ukraine’s total capitulation rather than engaging in good faith negotiations.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts