General Dan Caine, POTUS Donald Trump’s nominee for the position of Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, supports further military assistance to Ukraine but emphasized the need for Europe to step up.

He stated this in his responses prior to hearings in the US Senate Armed Services Committee on 1 April. Caine asserted that the war will continue into 2025, as Russia “believes the conflict is turning in its favor.”

“The conflict in 2025 will most likely remain a war of attrition, with both sides suffering significant personnel and material losses,” the general noted.

Speaking about military aid, Keane emphasized that Ukraine has the right to self-defense. Accordingly, US assistance “improves Ukraine’s position at the negotiating table and deters Russia from further aggression.”

“The United States is only part of a network of states supporting Ukraine’s defense, and we must focus on those unique capabilities that only the US can provide while Europe increases its share of support,” he believes.

56-year-old Dan Caine is a former F-16 fighter pilot who served in Iraq as part of special operations forces and previously worked as the CIA’s deputy director for military affairs.