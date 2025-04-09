ISW: Russia advances near Pokrovsk towards strategic Pokrovsk-Kostyantynivka highway

Russian forces are pursuing three distinct tactical objectives in the Pokrovsk direction, according to a statement by Ukrainian military officials.

Ukraine’s Khortytsia Group of Forces Spokesperson Major Viktor Trehubov said on 7 April that Russian forces aim to cut the T-0504 Pokrovsk-Kostyantynivka highway northeast of Pokrovsk, bypass Pokrovsk from the west, and attack in the Novopavlivka direction southwest of Pokrovsk.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 8 April that Russian forces have achieved limited gains northeast of Pokrovsk toward the strategic T-0504 highway and southwest of Pokrovsk toward Novopavlivka. However, Ukrainian drone operations and localized counterattacks have complicated Russian advances immediately south and southwest of Pokrovsk.

Russian advances northeast of Pokrovsk support both the ongoing Russian effort to envelop Pokrovsk from the east and west and the effort to pressure Kostyantynivka from the south, according to the ISW.

Military analysts said that Russian forces have redeployed significant units to the area in early 2025. Ukrainian and Russian sources confirmed that elements of the Russian 5th Motorized Rifle Brigade were moved near Vozdvyzhenka east of Pokrovsk in January, followed by elements of the 20th Motorized Rifle Division in February.

“The Russian military command likely intended to leverage these units and elements of the 150th Motorized Rifle Division in Toretsk to exploit anticipated Russian breakthroughs in these areas and make significant advances towards Kostyantynivka,” according to the ISW report.

Despite these reinforcements, Russian units have made only marginal gains. Forces previously operating in the Vozdvyzhenka and Toretsk areas reportedly culminated as fresh divisions arrived, forcing the Russian military command to prematurely commit these new units to maintain operational tempo.

The ISW said that Russian forces have advanced only five to seven kilometers north of Vozdvyzhenka over the last two months. Recent Russian progress has been observed beyond the western outskirts of Toretsk and in areas southwest of Toretsk near Panteleymonivka and Oleksandropil.

Military analysts suggest that Russian forces may allocate additional troops and reprioritize offensive operations northeast of Pokrovsk if they begin to make more significant advances from Toretsk toward Kostyantynivka.

Pokrovsk is strategically important as it serves as a key transportation hub and gateway to the Donetsk Oblast, potentially allowing Russia for further advances into Ukraine. Capturing the city would disrupt Ukrainian supply lines and bolster Russia’s territorial control in the Donbas Oblast.

