Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

ISW: Russia advances near Pokrovsk towards strategic Pokrovsk-Kostyantynivka highway

Russian forces are attempting to cut the critical T-0504 highway northeast of Pokrovsk while simultaneously bypassing the city from two directions, according to Ukrainian military officials.
byMaria Tril
09/04/2025
3 minute read
pokrovsk
Assessed control of terrain around Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, as of 8 April 2025. Credit: ISW
ISW: Russia advances near Pokrovsk towards strategic Pokrovsk-Kostyantynivka highway

Russian forces are pursuing three distinct tactical objectives in the Pokrovsk direction, according to a statement by Ukrainian military officials.

Ukraine’s Khortytsia Group of Forces Spokesperson Major Viktor Trehubov said on 7 April that Russian forces aim to cut the T-0504 Pokrovsk-Kostyantynivka highway northeast of Pokrovsk, bypass Pokrovsk from the west, and attack in the Novopavlivka direction southwest of Pokrovsk.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 8 April that Russian forces have achieved limited gains northeast of Pokrovsk toward the strategic T-0504 highway and southwest of Pokrovsk toward Novopavlivka. However, Ukrainian drone operations and localized counterattacks have complicated Russian advances immediately south and southwest of Pokrovsk.

Russian advances northeast of Pokrovsk support both the ongoing Russian effort to envelop Pokrovsk from the east and west and the effort to pressure Kostyantynivka from the south, according to the ISW.

Military analysts said that Russian forces have redeployed significant units to the area in early 2025. Ukrainian and Russian sources confirmed that elements of the Russian 5th Motorized Rifle Brigade were moved near Vozdvyzhenka east of Pokrovsk in January, followed by elements of the 20th Motorized Rifle Division in February.

“The Russian military command likely intended to leverage these units and elements of the 150th Motorized Rifle Division in Toretsk to exploit anticipated Russian breakthroughs in these areas and make significant advances towards Kostyantynivka,” according to the ISW report.

Despite these reinforcements, Russian units have made only marginal gains. Forces previously operating in the Vozdvyzhenka and Toretsk areas reportedly culminated as fresh divisions arrived, forcing the Russian military command to prematurely commit these new units to maintain operational tempo.

The ISW said that Russian forces have advanced only five to seven kilometers north of Vozdvyzhenka over the last two months. Recent Russian progress has been observed beyond the western outskirts of Toretsk and in areas southwest of Toretsk near Panteleymonivka and Oleksandropil.

Military analysts suggest that Russian forces may allocate additional troops and reprioritize offensive operations northeast of Pokrovsk if they begin to make more significant advances from Toretsk toward Kostyantynivka.

Pokrovsk is strategically important as it serves as a key transportation hub and gateway to the Donetsk Oblast, potentially allowing Russia for further advances into Ukraine. Capturing the city would disrupt Ukrainian supply lines and bolster Russia’s territorial control in the Donbas Oblast.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts