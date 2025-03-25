Russia intensifies Pokrovsk assault with drone-driven artillery attacks

The Russians have intensified their offensive on the Pokrovsk sector, returning to the tactics of intense assaults seen at the start of their active offensive campaign in 2024, says Mykola Koval, head of the press service of the “Chervona Kalyna” brigade, KYIV24 reports.

Pokrovsk is positioned at the intersection of key roads and railways, facilitating the supply of troops across a broad frontline from Vuhledar to northern Donetsk. Its capture would severely impact Ukraine’s military operations. Kyiv forces continue to defend the area, recognizing its importance for maintaining control over Donbas and preventing further Russian advances into neighbouring Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

According to Koval, Russian forces are attempting to storm Ukrainian positions under the cover of drones.

“The Russians have become more active. They have resumed frequent assaults, similar to the early phase of their offensive on the Pokrovsk sector—again attacking in group after group. They have also increased the use of FPV drones in coordination with artillery. They can heavily shell our positions with artillery, while FPV drones operate simultaneously, followed closely by infantry. It is very difficult to hold back the enemy with such an onslaught,” Koval claims.

The occupiers attempt to break through Ukrainian defenses daily. Ukrainian forces detect and eliminate them, but Russian assaults and efforts to secure positions continue, UkrInform reports.

Additionally, Major Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of forces, has confirmed that after a temporary lull, the Russians are renewing attempts to improve their tactical position near Pokrovsk.

He notes that Russian forces cannot abandon this direction, as it remains part of their strategic plans to control this area of Donetsk Oblast.

