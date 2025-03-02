Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Forbes: Ukraine retakes Toretsk weeks after Russia’s “victory”

Ukrainian forces are regaining ground across key sectors of the frontline, most notably in Toretsk where troops have pushed back Russians after the Kremlin declared victory in the strategic Donetsk town.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
02/03/2025
2 minute read
Forbes: Ukraine retakes Toretsk weeks after Russia’s "victory"
Ukrainian forces are back in the center of Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Screenshot from the video
Forbes: Ukraine retakes Toretsk weeks after Russia’s “victory”

Ukrainian forces are successfully counterattacking along critical sections of the front line, contradicting President Trump’s recent claims about Ukraine’s position, Forbes reports.

“Despite Trump’s insistence that Zelenskyy and Ukraine ‘are not in a very good position,’ Ukrainian forces are counterattacking along at least two of the most important sectors of the 800-mile (1,300 km) front line of Russia’s wider war on Ukraine,” writes Forbes war correspondent David Axe.

The strategic city of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast exemplifies this shift. A mining city with a pre-war population of 35,000, Toretsk holds significant tactical importance due to its elevation overlooking key Ukrainian supply lines. After falling to Russian forces on 7 February, Ukrainian troops launched a counteroffensive just two weeks later, swiftly advancing back into the city center.

“As recently as a few months ago, the Russians had the momentum in their three-year wider war. That’s no longer the case,” Axe notes, highlighting the changing dynamics on the battlefield.

A Russian military blogger inadvertently confirmed Ukrainian progress when posting a video showing Ukrainian troops in central Toretsk while claiming they were only at the city’s edge.

“The crests decided to counterattack, flew in on 23 February in their American armored vehicles to the border areas of the city of Toretsk,” the blogger wrote on Telegram, using a slang term for Ukrainian troops.

Estonian analyst WarTranslated reported: “Fighting continues in the city center, and the enemy is losing control. There are reports of complete encirclement of Russian occupiers in several areas.”

The Ukrainian brigades around Toretsk—including the 92nd Assault Brigade and the 100th Mechanized Brigade—join other Ukrainian forces that recently repelled Russian troops near Kursk Oblast. Ukraine maintains control of approximately 250 square miles (650 square kilometers) of Russian territory.

The Ukrainian Center for Defense Strategies explains that the Russian command has shifted priorities away from Pokrovsk to focus on “the adjacent Novopavlivka and Toretsk directions.”

This battlefield reality provides context for President Zelenskyy’s confidence during what Axe describes as a “disastrous” Oval Office press conference with Trump and Vice President Vance, who accused the Ukrainian leader of ingratitude for past US aid.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts