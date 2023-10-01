ISW: Ukrainians press counteroffensives in western Zaporizhia Oblastm near Klishchiivka south of Donetsk’s Bakhmut

Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast and near Bakhmut on 30 September, according to the US-based Institute for the Study of War.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations in the Melitopol direction (western Zaporizhzhia Oblast) and near Bakhmut.

Russian milbloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces conducted unsuccessful ground attacks near Klishchiivka (7km southwest of Bakhmut), Andriivka (10km southwest of Bakhmut), Robotyne (10km south of Orikhiv), Novoprokopivka (13km south of Orikhiv), and Verbove (18km southeast of Orikhiv).

A fringe Russian milblogger reportedly affiliated with the Russian Airborne (VDV) forces implicitly recanted claims from September 24 that Ukrainian forces occupy half of Verbove (18km southeast of Orikhiv).

The fringe milblogger claimed on September 29 that elements of the 7th Guards VDV Division still hold Verbove despite suffering losses.

Other major key points of the ISW report are as follows:

Russian milbloggers claimed on September 30 that the Russian military command removed the commander of the Russian 205th Motorized Rifle Brigade following recent outrage from milbloggers about the brigade’s command.

Russian forces conducted offensive operations near Kupiansk, Kreminna, Bakhmut, along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City line, and in the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area and marginally advanced along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City line.

Russian authorities have started to conscript citizens in occupied Ukraine who have Russian passports.

Russian authorities continue to forcibly deport children from occupied Ukraine to Russia in order to assimilate Ukrainian children into Russian culture.

