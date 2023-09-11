Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Defense Ministry: Ukraine enters Opytne near Donetsk, “has successes” near Bakhmut, liberates 1.5 km² in south

Ukrainian troops, in a week, liberate part of Opytne near Donetsk City, advance near Klishchiivka in the east and Robotyne-Verbove in the south, and reclaim 3.5 square kilometers total, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry says.
byYuri Zoria
11/09/2023
2 minute read
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar during her online briefing on the military situation in Ukraine. 11 September 2023. Screenshot from the Military Media Center’s video.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Ukrainian troops have liberated part of Opytne near occupied Donetsk City, made gains south of Bakhmut, and liberated 1.5 square kilometers on the southern front over the past week. This was reported by Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar during a live broadcast from the Military Media Center on 11 September 2023.

Eastern front

According to Maliar, Russian forces are trying to assault along four axes on the eastern front – Kupiansk, Lyman, Avdiivka, and Mariinka.

“There was movement [of the Ukrainian troops] in the vicinity of Opytne, the Defence Forces retook a part of this settlement,” Maliar said.

She added that over the past week, Ukrainian troops made gains near Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Bakhmut sector, pushing Russians out of their positions.

“Over the past week, the area liberated there [in the Bakhmut sector] amounted to about 2 square kilometers,” Hanna Maliar said.

Situation in Ukraine on the eastern front as of 11 September 2023. The locations mentioned in Maliar's report are marked in red. Map: Liveuamap
Situation in Ukraine on the eastern front as of 11 September 2023. The locations mentioned in Maliar’s report are marked in red. Map: Liveuamap

According to the Deputy Minister, 49 square kilometers have been liberated during the ongoing counteroffensive near Bakhmut City so far.

Southern front

Maliar says Ukrainian troops face serious obstacles from the enemy on the southern front, in southern Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts. Still, Russia’s “first line of defense” has already been broken in some places, and “our troops are moving on.”

Situation in Ukraine on the southern front as of 11 September 2023. Map: Deepstatemap

“There are advances, certain successes. Over the past week, we have liberated 1.5 square kilometers there [in the south],” the deputy minister said.

According to Maliar, Ukrainian troops successfully advanced in the area of Robotyne and Verbove last week:

“In the course of last week’s offensive, we had successes south of Robotyne and west of Verbove,” said Hanna Maliar, adding that Ukrainians are consolidating their positions in these areas.

Maliar also mentioned that the Ukrainian troops had partial success in the area of Novomaiorske in Donetsk Oblast over the past week.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts