Zelenskyy visits front lines, claims Ukrainian advance in several directions

President Zelenskyy and Ukrainian soldiers in Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine.

Credit: Volodymyr Zelenskyy via Telegram.

On 26 June, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the frontlines in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

During a nightly video address to Ukrainians recorded from a train, Zelenskyy claimed that Ukraine’s Armed Forces make gains in several areas on the frontline.

“Today, our soldiers made progress in all areas, and this is a happy day. I wished the guys more days like this,” Zelenskyy said.

On 26 June, Ukraine’s President visited the Bakhmut sector in Donetsk Oblast (eastern Ukraine) and awarded medals to Ukrainian soldiers who fought in the battle of Bakhmut. After that, President Zelenskyy visited Ukrainian marines who repelled the Russian invasion on the southern front.

“A busy day, a lot of emotions. I had the honor to award our soldiers, to thank them personally, and to shake their hands. Thank you for all your words of support, guys,” Zelensky said in his nightly video address. “Thank you for the warm hugs today. And thank you for your chevrons. I am extremely honored.”

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine Zelenskyy inspected 🇺🇦troops, awarded medals, talked to locals & took photos with soldiers at a gas station. Donetsk Oblast suffered the most from the Russian aggression.

📹https://t.co/krjmihHqLA pic.twitter.com/c5tZpL42dR — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 26, 2023

During his visit to the Donetsk Oblast, President Zelenskyy stopped at a gas station for a coffee break and took photos with Ukrainian soldiers. Some of the soldiers gave the President their chevrons as a souvenir.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, Ukraine's counteroffensive 2023, Ukrainian Army, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Zelenskyy