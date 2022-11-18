Russia likely to reinforce and expand offensive near Bakhmut redeploying troops recovered from Kherson – British Intelligence

The British Defense Ministry’s November 18 intelligence update suggests that Russia may redeploy some of its troops pulled out from the western-bank part of Kherson Oblast to the area of Donetsk’s Bakhmut to “reinforce and expand its offensive operations.”
The report goes as follows;
- Following the withdrawal of its forces from west of the Dnipro River, Russian forces continue to prioritise refitting, reorganisation and the preparation of defences across most sectors in Ukraine.
- Units have constructed new trench systems near the border of Crimea, as well as near the Siversky-Donets River between Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts. Some of these locations are up to 60km behind the current front line, suggesting that Russian planners are making preparations in case of further major Ukrainian breakthroughs.
- It is likely that Russia will attempt to eventually redeployed some of the forces recovered from Kherson to reinforce and expand its offensive operations near the town of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.
Tags: Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, intelligence, Kherson