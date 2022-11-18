Russia likely to reinforce and expand offensive near Bakhmut redeploying troops recovered from Kherson – British Intelligence

Russia likely to reinforce and expand offensive near Bakhmut redeploying troops recovered from Kherson – British Intelligence

 

Latest news Ukraine

The British Defense Ministry’s November 18 intelligence update suggests that Russia may redeploy some of its troops pulled out from the western-bank part of Kherson Oblast to the area of Donetsk’s Bakhmut to “reinforce and expand its offensive operations.

The report goes as follows;

  • Following the withdrawal of its forces from west of the Dnipro River, Russian forces continue to prioritise refitting, reorganisation and the preparation of defences across most sectors in Ukraine.
  • Units have constructed new trench systems near the border of Crimea, as well as near the Siversky-Donets River between Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts. Some of these locations are up to 60km behind the current front line, suggesting that Russian planners are making preparations in case of further major Ukrainian breakthroughs.
  • It is likely that Russia will attempt to eventually redeployed some of the forces recovered from Kherson to reinforce and expand its offensive operations near the town of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

Read also:

Intelligence finds Western supply chain behind Iran’s drones used by Russia in Ukraine – WSJ

Russian occupiers trying to hold the captured territories, advance at Bakhmut, Avdiivka directions – General Staff

Kakhovka Dam’s current level of damage unlikely to result in major flooding downstream – British Intelligence

Russia declared Henichesk a regional “capital” to consolidate defenses in Ukraine’s south – British Intelligence

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: , , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags