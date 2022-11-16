Intelligence finds Western supply chain behind Iran’s drones used by Russia in Ukraine – WSJ

Ukrainian intelligence finds that components of Iranian drones, including Mohajer-6, were produced by U.S, Japanese and Israeli companies, The Wall Street Journal reported.
According to Ukraine’s analysis, three-quarters of the components are American-made. The servomotors in the Mohajer-6, which allow operators to maneuver the unmanned craft through the air, were made by Japan’s Tonegawa-Seiko Co. The high-resolution telescopic infrared lens used in the Mohajer-6 is identical to a model made by an Israeli firm, Ophir Optronics Solutions Ltd.
Russia began using Iranian drones after Ukrainian battlefield successes to attack its critical infrastructure.
