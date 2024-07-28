Eng
ISW: Russia continues deepening relations with North Korea and Iran in exchange for lethal weaponry

Through the delivery of lethal weaponry from North Korea and Iran, Russia is able to continue its military campaign against Ukraine.
byBenjamin Looijen
28/07/2024
2 minute read
south korea condemns russia-north defense pact considers arming ukraine russian president vladimir putin north korean leader kim jong un pyongyang june 2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, illustrative image. Photo: RIA Novosti
Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) observe that Russia continues to deepen bilateral relations with Iran and North Korea in exchange for the provision of lethal aid to the Russian military for use in Ukraine.

As reported by ISW in its latest publication.

The analysts see multiple reasons to believe that there is a correlation between Moscow helping Pyongyang and Tehran on the one hand, and its acquisition of lethal weaponry to be used against Ukraine on the other hand.

One example includes Iranian state-affiliated media outlet Mehr News Agency, which reported on 23 July that Iran will launch its Hod Hod and Kosar satellites into low earth orbit from an unspecified Russian station in October 2024.

Furthermore, Bloomberg reported on 25 July that South Korea’s Bank of Korea estimated that North Korea’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 3.1 percent in 2023 compared to 2022 after annual contractions since 2019. The Bank of Korea estimated that North Korea’s heavy and chemical industries, particularly the production of iron, steel, copper, nickel, and aluminum, grew the most in 2023 by 8.1 percent.

South Korean Defense Minister Shin Wonsik previously stated that Russia’s provision of food to North Korea in exchange for weapons helped North Korea stabilize prices and likely boosted North Korean domestic manufacturing.

North Korea has reportedly transferred as many as 4.8 million artillery shells to Russia, and Iran has supplied Shahed-136/131 drones and components to Russia.

