Ukraine makes incremental gains near Bakhmut for fourth consecutive day – Defense Ministry

Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar says Ukrainian troops have daily “gradual but steady” advancements on the northern and southern flanks of Donetsk’s Bakhmut for the fourth day of the ongoing offensive in the sector.

“As of today, they have not entered the city of Bakhmut,” she added, denying unofficial claims that the military have retaken several streets on the edge of the city.

Maliar noted that Ukrainian military planners “considered the contradictions between Wagner and the current Russian government” while preparing the offensive actions in Ukraine’s east.

Earlier, Hanna Maliar announced that Ukrainian forces had started an offensive in the Bakhmut sector in six directions.

According to Maliar, the liberation of the area of Bakhmut is complicated by the fact that Russians are using Ukraine’s well-developed network of fortifications and strongholds, which previously helped Ukraine to hold the area for many months.

