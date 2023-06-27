Ukraine makes incremental gains near Bakhmut for fourth consecutive day – Defense Ministry

Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar says Ukrainian troops have daily “gradual but steady” advancements on the northern and southern flanks of Donetsk’s Bakhmut for the fourth day of the ongoing offensive in the sector.
“As of today, they have not entered the city of Bakhmut,” she added, denying unofficial claims that the military have retaken several streets on the edge of the city.
Maliar noted that Ukrainian military planners “considered the contradictions between Wagner and the current Russian government” while preparing the offensive actions in Ukraine’s east.
Earlier, Hanna Maliar announced that Ukrainian forces had started an offensive in the Bakhmut sector in six directions.
According to Maliar, the liberation of the area of Bakhmut is complicated by the fact that Russians are using Ukraine’s well-developed network of fortifications and strongholds, which previously helped Ukraine to hold the area for many months.
Read also:
- Ukrainian troops advance 1-2 km in six directions near Bakhmut, capture 17 km² in south – Defense Ministry
- Ukraine gains traction in Bakhmut counter-offensive amid scant Russian ground force reserves – UK intel
- Ukraine starts offensive in Bakhmut area in several directions at once – Defense Ministry
- Attrition of Russian artillery among current priorities as Ukraine has “certain advances” in south and near Bakhmut – officials
- Russo-Ukrainian War. Day 481: Russia resumes offensive in the Bakhmut sector
Tags: Bakhmut